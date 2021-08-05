Cuomo should have been a Republican

Accused in a lengthy New York state attorney general’s report of sexually harassing 11 women, Cuomo seems determined to let news of his alleged serial misconduct, which he denies, disrupt the people’s work.

No, not Andrew Cuomo. That was Eliot Spitzer in 2008 , who at least knew when to walk away.

He had once been touted as a Democratic star , even a potential presidential candidate. Yet soon after an investigation publicly revealed his sexual improprieties, New York’s governor resigned from the state’s highest office. In a contrite press conference, he said, “I cannot allow my private failings to disrupt the people’s work.”

President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York have called for Cuomo to step down. In a joint statement, the governors of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Rhode Island said Cuomo “should resign from office.” If Cuomo does not resign, a majority of the 150-member New York state Assembly support starting impeachment hearings, which could drag on for months.

Now imagine if Republicans held their own to the same standards.

“No one should be above the law — and that includes Andrew Cuomo,” tweeted Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas. Clearly that doesn’t include other GOP members. He’s never condemned fellow Republican Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, who’s being investigated by the Justice Department for possible federal sex trafficking violations.

That is part of a larger pattern of Republican silence on allegations against their party colleagues. No Republican legislator has mentioned sexual harassment claims against Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina. There’s been no hint that either man will resign, and both Gaetz and Cawthorn remain outspoken snake-oil peddlers of Donald Trump’s Big Lie about the 2020 presidential election.

Republicans protect their own, not women.

When Senator Al Franken resigned in 2017, forced out by Democratic women senators after other women accused him of inappropriate touching and kissing, he made sure to blast the GOP for its blatant hypocrisy regarding sexual misconduct allegations.

“I, of all people, am aware that there is some irony that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office, and a man who has preyed on underage girls is running for the Senate with the full support of his party,” said Franken during his speech on the Senate floor.

Franken was referring to Roy Moore, then a Senate candidate from Alabama accused of a sexual predation history with teenage girls. And, of course, Franken called out Trump. More than two dozen women have accused the former president of sexual harassment and assault, and Trump bragged about committing sexual misconduct on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape released weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

Except for insulting the women, Trump ignored the allegations because he was allowed to do so. Republicans treated the president’s accusers with no less disrespect.

In his defiance, Cuomo has gone the full GOP. He’s gaslighting his accusers. He claims to have learned from his parents a habit of grasping people’s faces and kissing them, saying it’s “meant to convey warmth, nothing more.” When a photo published in The New York Times showed Cuomo at a wedding holding the face of a young woman he did not know, the combative governor landed close to calling it “fake news” when he said, “That is not front-page news.”

A noted bully, Cuomo is doing what bullies, and powerful men accused of sexual misconduct, do when confronted — he’s making himself the victim. Think of Brett Kavanaugh’s tears and fury during his Senate confirmation hearing in 2018 despite ample evidence of his wrongdoing. Not that it mattered. A Republican-led Senate left no doubt that Kavanaugh would still be rewarded with a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court.

Whether he resigns in disgrace or is impeached, Cuomo will not go unpunished, and it matters that Democrats are leading the charge against him. When survivors are brave enough to tell their stories and investigations corroborate those stories, there should be redress against those who use their power for predation, regardless of political affiliation.

Cotton is right — no one is above the law. Yet coming from a Republican, it’s an empty declaration when the GOP acknowledges sexual harassment or misconduct only when it can be used as a political weapon.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.