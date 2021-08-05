A mix of safeguards, lapses, and questions as another school year approaches

In Boston, three-quarters of public schools don’t have HVAC systems. Funds were spent on fixing windows and purchasing fans and portable air cleaners with HEPA filters. But to truly address transmission of COVID-19, physical infrastructure changes are urgently needed for the layered approach to protection that public health officials endorse.

After more than a year of attempts to curtail transmission of COVID-19 in schools, it was gravely disappointing to read the account of the recent Massachusetts legislative hearing ( “Schools need virus safeguards, doctors say,” Metro, July 27). It appears that “safeguards” focused exclusively on masks and vaccines; the critical role of adequate ventilation and filtration was ignored.

Masks help but aren’t always worn correctly, and many have gaps and inefficiencies in filtering that limit effectiveness. Vaccines are important, but not all people are eligible, and the vaccines are not perfectly effective, especially for immunocompromised individuals.

According to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated people infected with COVID-19 may transmit the virus. The agency now recommends masks for all in K-12 schools as well as maximizing ventilation through dilution and filtration of air. School safeguards must include ventilation system upgrades to prevent indoor air from spreading this deadly virus. Now, when Massachusetts has $5.3 billion in American Rescue Plan funds, is the time to make these investments.

Nancy Lessin

Jamaica Plain

Nancy Lessin

Jamaica Plain

The writer is a retired occupational health specialist and a member of the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health's Health Tech Committee.





Re “State has new advice on masks but no mandate” (Page A1, July 31): I was alarmed by the comment last week from Melissa Bello, of the parent coalition Bring Kids Back MA, urging districts to “fall in line” with guidance from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state’s policy willfully ignores disparate community vaccination rates across the state and the feasibility of enforcing a mask policy that separates students into two groups.

I typically support district autonomy, but framing this as a conflict about who should determine policies ignores that the pandemic has taught us that we are all connected. People move across town and county lines, especially in a state this small. Policies ignoring this — that is, COVID-19 policies on a town-by-town basis reflecting statistics in individual communities — will have limited effectiveness. Furthermore, policies that elevate the experiences of people in only the most highly vaccinated communities epitomize the type of approach that reinforces inequities in public education. Let’s acknowledge that this is a problematic approach and change it.

Nick Ironside

Springfield

The writer is a teacher in the Springfield Public Schools system.