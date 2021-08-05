Social Studies: Density in wealthy neighborhoods; honest faces; the power of keeping time

An economist identified the previous home addresses of thousands of people living in new market-rate multifamily buildings in large cities. Then he identified who was currently living at those people’s previous addresses and who was living in their previous addresses, and so on, for six rounds. Following this chain of moves — and simulating where people likely would have moved if there hadn’t been new housing construction — led him to conclude that “a new market-rate building that houses 100 people ultimately leads 45 to 70 people to move out of below-median income neighborhoods.” Most of those moves occur in the first three years of the new building’s existence, he adds. This suggests that pushing for high-density residential construction in affluent areas may be a better way to help residents of working-class neighborhoods than affordable-housing mandates.

Looking for honest politicians

Sierra Leone is one of the poorest countries in the world. Many people there lack formal education and cannot read. So Sierra Leone, like some other countries, puts the photos of candidates on election ballots. Does this help or hurt governance? A Stanford professor showed voters around that country photos of candidates they were unfamiliar with. At a rate greater than chance, these voters were able to pick the candidate who actually performed better in office on a measure of corruption.

Me-too multinationals

Data on factories in China from 2004 to 2007, when there was a surge in export-led growth, reveal that factories employed more women and more female managers if they were affiliated with multinational companies based in more gender-equal countries. This effect apparently spilled over onto Chinese companies if foreign-affiliated factories from more gender-equal countries had a larger share of the output in the same industry or city. The researchers estimate that bringing female-to-male labor ratios up to the corresponding level in US industry would have increased the productivity of manufacturing in China by 5 percent.

Time for change

Medieval towns in Europe that experienced more solar eclipses were more likely to have astronomical equipment and to eventually install town clocks. Now researchers have found that having a clock made a town more likely to adopt the printing press, probably because of the overlap in the skills required for installing and operating the two kinds of machines. Researchers already knew that the adoption of the printing press made it more likely that a town would take part in the Protestant Reformation, but now it appears that one-third of this effect is explained by the prior presence of a town clock.

