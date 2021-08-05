fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

With its inaction, MBTA is compelling its riders to enforce mask safety

Updated August 5, 2021, 9 minutes ago
Commuter Yensy Valerio waited at the MBTA State Station in Boston on March 26, 2020.
Commuter Yensy Valerio waited at the MBTA State Station in Boston on March 26, 2020.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

I am writing as a daily user of the Orange Line. It has been shocking and infuriating to see how the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is neglecting the health of its passengers.

I hear no frequent messages at the stations or in the cars calling attention to the need to use masks, which is a federal order, and witness no enforcement at station entrances barring people from entering without masks and no messages and policing in the cars. Every day I see people riding the T without masks, some of them sleeping.

I was threatened after asking a person to put on his mask, and I realized that the MBTA is actually letting passengers manage these situations entirely by themselves, which is irresponsible.

Advertisement

In the middle of a pandemic, the MBTA’s lack of action amounts to almost criminal negligence. The T needs to get its act together.

Alvaro Lima

Jamaica Plain