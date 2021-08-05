With its inaction, MBTA is compelling its riders to enforce mask safety

I am writing as a daily user of the Orange Line. It has been shocking and infuriating to see how the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is neglecting the health of its passengers.

I hear no frequent messages at the stations or in the cars calling attention to the need to use masks, which is a federal order, and witness no enforcement at station entrances barring people from entering without masks and no messages and policing in the cars. Every day I see people riding the T without masks, some of them sleeping.

I was threatened after asking a person to put on his mask, and I realized that the MBTA is actually letting passengers manage these situations entirely by themselves, which is irresponsible.