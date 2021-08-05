fb-pixel Skip to main content

Australia’s Palmer takes skateboarding gold in men’s park

By The Associated PressUpdated August 5, 2021, 16 minutes ago
Keegan Palmer of Team Australia.
Keegan Palmer of Team Australia.Ezra Shaw/Getty

TOKYO (AP) — Australia’s Keegan Palmer won the last skateboarding gold from the Tokyo Games on Thursday, breaking what had been Japanese domination in all three previous events.

The silver went to Pedro Barros of Brazil. It was Brazil's third medal — all silvers — from skateboarding's debut as an Olympic sport.

Cory Juneau took bronze, the second medal from skateboarding for the United States. The first for the U.S., also a bronze, was won by Jagger Eaton in men’s street.

Keegan, who is 18 and was born in the United States, was untouchable with two pulsating runs of tricks and stunts in the 8-man final.

Advertisement

His gold was the first medal in skateboarding for Australia. The golds in the other three events — men’s street and women’s park and street — all went to Japanese skaters.

Kieran Woolley of Team Australia.
Kieran Woolley of Team Australia.Ezra Shaw/Getty
Luiz Francisco of Brazil.
Luiz Francisco of Brazil.Ben Curtis/Associated Press
South Africa's Dallas Oberholtzer.
South Africa's Dallas Oberholtzer.LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images
Cory Juneau of Team United States.
Cory Juneau of Team United States.Ezra Shaw/Getty
Pedro Quintas of Brazil.
Pedro Quintas of Brazil.Ben Curtis/Associated Press
Cory Juneau of the United States.
Cory Juneau of the United States.Ben Curtis/Associated Press
Kieran Woolley of Australia.
Kieran Woolley of Australia.Ben Curtis/Associated Press
Ayumu Hirano of Team Japan.
Ayumu Hirano of Team Japan.Ezra Shaw/Getty
Heimana Reynolds of Team United States.
Heimana Reynolds of Team United States.Ezra Shaw/Getty
Zion Wright of Team United States.
Zion Wright of Team United States.Ezra Shaw/Getty

Boston Globe video