Australia’s Palmer takes skateboarding gold in men’s park

TOKYO (AP) — Australia’s Keegan Palmer won the last skateboarding gold from the Tokyo Games on Thursday, breaking what had been Japanese domination in all three previous events.

The silver went to Pedro Barros of Brazil. It was Brazil's third medal — all silvers — from skateboarding's debut as an Olympic sport.

Cory Juneau took bronze, the second medal from skateboarding for the United States. The first for the U.S., also a bronze, was won by Jagger Eaton in men’s street.