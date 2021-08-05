Belarus Olympic officials stripped of accreditation, sent home

While that commission continues to consider the case and "to clarify the circumstances around the incident," the IOC said the pair would be sent home.

The International Olympic Committee launched disciplinary commission hearings to look into the allegations against the Belarusian pair, Artur Shumak, deputy director of the national track-and-field training center, and Yuri Moisevich, the national team's head coach.

TOKYO - Two Belarus Olympic officials accused of attempting to force sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya to return home early from the Tokyo Games have been stripped of their accreditation and will be leaving Japan, organizers said on Friday.

"In the interest of the wellbeing of the athletes of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus who are still in Tokyo and as a provisional measure, the IOC cancelled and removed last night the accreditations of the two coaches, Mr A. Shumak and Mr Y. Moisevich," the International Olympic Committee said in a statement carried by news agencies.

"The two coaches were requested to leave the Olympic Village immediately and have done so. They will be offered an opportunity to be heard."

Tsimanouskaya arrived in Poland on Wednesday to seek asylum after refusing to return to her homeland amid fears of reprisals from the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko as it wages sweeping crackdowns on dissent.

Tsimanouskaya, who runs the 100- and 200-meter races, had criticized Belarusian Olympic officials in an Instagram video from the Tokyo Games after they tried to force her to run in a relay that she had not trained for. She said those comments led to an attempt to forcibly send her home Sunday.

The 24-year-old asked Japanese police for protection at Haneda Airport in Tokyo and pleaded for help from the International Olympic Committee. Poland and the Czech Republic both offered her asylum.

Belarusian security forces have arrested dozens of activists and journalists in recent weeks, part of continuing crackdowns since mass protests over the August 2020 presidential election, which was rejected by the opposition as rigged in favor of Lukashenko.

After Tsimanouskaya refused to fly back to Belarus on Sunday out of fear for her safety, Arseniy Zdanevich, her husband, fled to Ukraine.

The Belarus Olympic Committee is run by Lukashenko's eldest son, Viktor Lukashenko. The IOC has refused to recognize Viktor Lukashenko's election to the post.

The Belarus National Olympic Committee had said coaches withdrew Tsimanouskaya from the Games on doctors’ advice about her emotional and psychological state, a claim she denied.