Bruce Cassidy already developing Bruins lineup plans for 2021-22 season

Jake DeBrusk , who muddled along to the tune of 5-9—14 this past season, most likely will open 2021-22 as the No. 3 left wing, according to Cassidy. For a guy on the books to bank $4.85 million, DeBrusk’s No. 3 left wing designation could prove added incentive for GM Don Sweeney to deal him.

Cassidy, who chatted with beat reporters via Zoom for the first time in seven weeks, also said he’ll probably deploy former BU blueliners Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy as partners again at times, while newcomer Derek Forbort also is pegged for time with McAvoy on the No. 1 D tandem

The Oct. 16 season opener still the stuff of summer hammock and pina colada contemplations, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on Thursday all but installed Charlie Coyle to the vacated David Krejci chair between wingers Taylor Hall and Craig Smith .

Advertisement

DeBrusk, 24 and with four seasons on his resume, would have to receive a qualifying offer at that same $4.85M figure next June for the Bruins to prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent.

“Third line, between [Brad Marchand] and Taylor, would be a good fit for him to start,” said Cassidy, musing over where DeBrusk fell in the LW order, “and we’ll see where it goes with the other guys.”

Sweeney, anticipating that Krejci would depart Causeway to play in Czechia, allotted some $8M in cap space July 28 with the free-agent acquisitions of Nick Foligno, Tomas Nosek and Erik Haula as bottom six forwards.

Based on Cassidy’s calculations, DeBrusk and the new trio of free agent gets will make up two-thirds of that workforce, with the likes of prospects Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic, as well as Curtis Lazar, Chris Wagner and perhaps Karson Kuhlman vying for the other two spots. It’s a very crowded field. Logic would dictate a DeBrusk move.

Advertisement

With Tuukka Rask unsigned and recovering from hip surgery, newcomer Linus Ullmark and top prospect Jeremy Swayman will be the designated goaltenders for the start of the season. Jaroslav Halak, Rask’s backup for three seasons, signed with the Canucks. For now, it appears Ullmark and Swayman will mark a new era in Black-and-Gold netminding.

“Both,” Cassidy said, “are going to compete for a majority of the starts.”

Coyle, entering year No. 2 of a six-year pact at a $5.25M cap hit, now is poised for his highest-profile role since arriving here before the February 2019 trade deadline. He never has been Krejci’s equal in production or playmaking, but he also hasn’t paired regularly with anyone with Hall’s elite skills at left wing. Watching the Hall-Coyle-Smith trio shape an identity will be lead among the key talking points when camp opens Sept. 22 at Warrior Ice Arena.

“I think the obvious choice is Charlie Coyle,” said Cassidy, asked about the open Krejci spot. “He’s the one most familiar with our guys. I’m most familiar with him, and we’ll allow the other guys to fall into place.”

Haula and Nosek, Cassidy noted, prefer to line up as centers, though both have seen NHL duty as wingers. Foligno, also a center, has extensive duty on the wing, and Cassidy sounded inclined to use him on the side instead of the middle.

“He’s a little more of a guy who’ll move around,” Cassidy said of Foligno, “so that’s probably how it will play out for him. So Charlie and Taylor Hall [on the No. 2 line], and Smith was on that line last year. If Coyle can bring some of what Krech did, it will be a real good line.”

Advertisement

Coyle at 6 feet 3 inches and 215 pounds, is a more physically imposing center than the 6-foot, 190-pound Krejci. But while Krejci drove lines with his superb passing and ability to dart into open areas, Coyle’s strength is holding on to the puck, fending off checkers with his size and strength. Krejci’s wingers could look for more scoring opportunities off the rush, while those in Coyle’s sidecar can expect chances to develop off puck possession and time spent in the zone. Krejci wore silken mitts, while Coyle’s gloves come from Ace Hardware.

“That’s the way we’re leaning,” Cassidy said. “We’ll see how the other pieces shake out.”

Cassidy said he has no intention of breaking up the Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak trio, one of the league’s most potent lines.

“We know what they have there,” Cassidy said. “They’re a handful to play against . . . as the year goes on, see how the chemistry develops on the other lines . . . if we need to drop David down and move some pieces around, we’ll look at that if it makes us a better team.”

The Grzelcyk-McAvoy pairing in the playoffs, Cassidy said, “did not work out as well as we would have liked . . . it was a lot of demands on Gryz.” But the pairing was productive enough to merit more time together, depending on game circumstances.

Advertisement

“Forbort [6-4, 220] is a bigger, different type of defender than Gryz [5-9, 175],” he added. “So we want to see how that would look with Charlie. Whether we do that every night remains to be seen. That’s a big ask. We know Gryz can slot in there at times. I think you’ll see some toggling [between the two].”

Mike Reilly, who signed a new three-year deal to stay here, likely will pair again with Brandon Carlo, with either Grzelcyk or Forbort then sliding down to pair up with a No. 3 right stick (likely Connor Clifton).

“Clifton has a great shot to be that regular guy on the right side,” said Cassidy, who watched Jeremy Lauzon, a left shot D, get picked by Seattle in the expansion draft. “He shoots right and he’s gotten better every year — now with a bit of an opening there, let’s see if he can take advantage of it.”

Last day of camp Friday at Warrior

Jamie Langenbrunner, Chris Kelly and crew put their 28 charges through Day 4 of development camp at Warrior. The eager charges, including 12 invitees, will wrap up camp with a Friday session (10 a.m. to noon) and then scatter back to their various hockey homes for the 2021-22 season, including college, USHL and junior programs . . . A gleeful Cassidy noted he was fully vaccinated and healthy, leading one reporter to ask if he also would profess to being a scratch golfer. “No!” he said. “The putter is atrocious — if anybody has free tips for me, let me know, because right now I can’t make anything.” . . . Sweeney will hold his end-of-camp Zoom call Friday at noon after development camp wraps up.

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.