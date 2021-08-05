fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics second-round pick Juhann Begarin headed to Las Vegas summer league

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated August 5, 2021, 25 minutes ago
Celtics second-round pick Juhann Begarin has informed the team he intends to play in the Las Vegas summer league next week after there was some question about whether the French player would participate.
Celtics draft pick Juhann Begarin will play in the Las Vegas summer league next week. Boston selected the 18-year-old French guard in the second round with the 45th overall pick of last month’s draft.

Begarin plays for Paris Basketball in France’s LNB Pro B League, and it was initially thought that he would not take part in the summer league.

But Begarin said Thursday that he simply asked president of basketball operations Brad Stevens if he could play in Las Vegas. Although the Celtics did not have a first-round pick this season, the arrival of Begarin and the debut of last season’s second-round pick, Israeli point guard Yam Madar, should provide some intrigue.

“I like to [play] defense,” Begarin said. “I like to push the ball and finish going to the basket. I like to steal the ball. And I need to improve on my shot and my passing game and my skills.”

Current Celtics Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith, Romeo Langford, and Carsen Edwards are on the summer roster, too. The Celtics will play five games in Las Vegas, starting with Sunday’s game against the Hawks.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.

