Celtics second-round pick Juhann Begarin headed to Las Vegas summer league

Celtics draft pick Juhann Begarin will play in the Las Vegas summer league next week. Boston selected the 18-year-old French guard in the second round with the 45th overall pick of last month’s draft.

Begarin plays for Paris Basketball in France’s LNB Pro B League, and it was initially thought that he would not take part in the summer league.

But Begarin said Thursday that he simply asked president of basketball operations Brad Stevens if he could play in Las Vegas. Although the Celtics did not have a first-round pick this season, the arrival of Begarin and the debut of last season’s second-round pick, Israeli point guard Yam Madar, should provide some intrigue.