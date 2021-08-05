Coco Gauff lost sense of smell from COVID; waiting for shot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Teen tennis sensation Coco Gauff said she was supposed to get her first vaccine shot the same week she got COVID-19, which forced her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics and has left her without her sense of smell.

“I’m just happy that I didn’t have really many symptoms. I was pretty much asymptomatic,” the 17-year-old American said Thursday before participating in an exhibition match against two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka at the Citi Open hard-court tournament. “I just had — still have — a loss of smell. But other than that, I’m A-OK.”

Gauff announced via social media on July 18 that she had tested positive for the coronavirus and would need to sit out the Summer Games that began soon thereafter. That was less than two weeks after she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the second time in her young career.