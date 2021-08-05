In a crowded defensive backfield, Patriots Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant trying to find their way

New England’s secondary is headlined by Stephon Gilmore , J.C. Jackson , Devin McCourty , Jonathan Jones , Adrian Phillips , and new addition Jalen Mills . Second-year safety Kyle Dugger also will be in the fold.

With several talented, proven players ahead of them on the depth chart, the young defensive backs are focused on their versatility so the coaching staff can feel comfortable deploying them as needed.

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams and safety Myles Bryant are both hoping to work their way into a role this season, whatever that may be.

How Williams and Bryant fit into the equation is to be determined.

Advertisement

Williams, drafted 45th overall out of Vanderbilt in 2019, has appeared in 24 games, but his playing time has been limited. Last season, he was on the field for just 16.8 percent of New England’s defensive snaps. He finished with 17 tackles and two passes defensed.

At 6 feet 3 inches, 212 pounds, Williams boasts good size at his position, and did have some success containing tight ends last season. So, what does he need to do to earn more opportunities?

“Joejuan needs to do what he’s been doing,” said cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino. “Things get pretty hectic in the secondary, right? You can let a lot of things get to your head, right? But if you just reset after every snap, just like he does, focus on the next snap and keep getting better every day, we should see more improvement.”

Williams, for his part, is hoping to establish consistency, no matter where he’s used.

“Whether that’s cornerback, covering tight ends, or being a safety, I’m just trying to learn,” he said. “Just trying to learn the position and be valuable to this defense.”

Bryant, who logged a similar snap count last season, expressed a similar sentiment.

Advertisement

“I’m willing to help wherever I can,” he said. “That’s how I was last year. They plugged me in at safety. They plugged me in at nickel, sometimes cornerback. Wherever they need me, I’ll play.”

Safeties coach Brian Belichick is a big fan of that approach.

“Myles is a good fit wherever he plays because he’s a good football player — instinctive, aware, great communication,” Belichick said. “He’s a good football player, so wherever we can put him, we like having him on the field.”

Bryant, who went undrafted out of Washington in 2020, said he feels more comfortable with the team and the playbook after his first full offseason program. Through a week of training camp practices, he’s still building his foundation.

“For me right now, it’s all about, ‘Keep on learning,’ ” Bryant said. “That’s all I keep telling myself, ‘Keep on learning. Keep on learning.’ ”

Praise for director of scouting administration Nancy Meier

Coach Bill Belichick gave a lengthy shoutout to Nancy Meier, the team’s director of scouting administration, ahead of her 47th season. He called Meier “a very important person to any organization.”

“Nancy’s one of those unique individuals that kind of makes everything work,” Belichick said. “She interacts with virtually everybody — scouts, coaches, players, and other support staff. She puts a lot of things together, and her job description of what she actually does is probably 50 pages long.

“There are so many little things that wouldn’t even make that list, but they would come up from day to day, or maybe not even day to day, it might be once a year that she handles because of her experience and thoroughness and preparation.”

Advertisement

Damien Harris keeps on running

No matter where the Patriots are on the field, running back Damien Harris always runs to the end zone at the conclusion of his reps. The other backs have followed suit. “That’s him,” said running backs coach Ivan Fears. “He sort of got that going with all the guys, taking it the distance. That’s a great opportunity for them to get their running in, you know what I mean? Build their conditioning before we get into multiple reps.” . . . Recently retired safety Patrick Chung was a guest at Thursday’s practice, catching up with coaches Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo as well as his former teammates.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.