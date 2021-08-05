For the first time, the US Olympic men’s sprint team didn’t win a single gold medal

At the time, it really did not sound crazy. On the men’s side, Trayvon Bromell had established himself as the clear favorite in the 100 meters. Lyles was the reigning world champion in the 200. Michael Norman was the fourth-fastest man ever at 400 meters. Grant Holloway was unbeatable in the 110-meter hurdles. Rai Benjamin had to face Karsten Warholm in the 400 meter hurdles, but his excellence gave him a chance.

“Shoot, I want all the sprints,” Lyles said. “Plain and simple. 100. 200. 400. 400 hurdles. 110 hurdles. 800. Men’s and women. Shoot, I want it all. And I don’t think I’m crazy for saying we could do it.”

TOKYO - Late on the final night of the United States Olympic track and field trials, maybe a little high on the euphoria of victory, Noah Lyles offered his prediction for US sprinting at the Tokyo Olympics.

Advertisement

As Norman's fast start from Lane 8 fizzled into a fifth-place finish Thursday night, the United States completed an unwanted, unforeseen first. The heralded American men's individual sprint team, flats and hurdles, will leave Tokyo with a sizable medal haul. But for the first time in Olympic history, none of those prizes will be gold.

As the men's individual sprints concluded, the golds had been dispersed to a diverse collection of countries: Italy (Lamont Jacobs, 100), Canada (Andre De Grasse, 200), Barbados (Steve Gardiner, 400), Jamaica (100 hurdles, Hansle Parchment) and Norway (Warholm, 400 hurdles).

The United States' lack of golds should not invite panic - by medal count, the Americans have been dominating. Their four silvers and one bronze, won over four events by five different athletes, gave it the most medals in the men's sprints. Only Jamaica and Canada won multiple medals across those events. In Jamaica's case, they came in the same event (100 hurdles). In Canada's case, they came from the same man (De Grasse).

Advertisement

By most any measure, the United States had the most success in men’s sprints. Unless, of course, you wanted to measure gold medals or fulfilling expectations. Had you told any member of the US track team its sprinters would win no golds a week ago, it would have been met with disbelief.

Not all medals, even ones of the same color, are created equal. Benjamin's silver, earned while he smashed Warholm's old world record as Warholm set a new one, should be the size of a hubcap. Fred Kerley's 100 meters silver was a massive achievement, earned after he switched from the 400 meters at the start of the year to ample criticism. Kenny Bednarek claimed his silver in the 200 as a self-described "overlooked" 22-year-old.

Meanwhile, in a session with reporters, Holloway made liberal use of the word "sucks" in discussing his silver medal. Before an emotional account of his challenges from the past year, Lyles called his bronze "boring."

Holloway and Lyles had at least medaled. Bromell, an inspiration as he won the US trials and completed a remarkable comeback, didn't even make the 100 meters final, and he was a member of the 4x100 team that failed to qualify for the final in part due to a botched handoff. Norman had been off all year in the 400, and he tried summon a huge performance with his fast start, but could not.

Advertisement

"At the end of the day, an Olympic medal is an Olympic medal," said Michael Cherry, who nearly stole a medal and finished fourth in the 400 on a photo finish with Kirani James of Grenada. "You want golds, but if you can come out with anything, that's great."

Through circumstances, Cherry was left as the lone voice representing the US men's sprints. The 400 meters happened to be the last sprint, and so the story line arose as he raced. Norman walked past reporters in the mixed zone. USA Track and Field did not make any officials available, with Director of Public Relations Susan Hazzard saying coaches would speak to media only after competition ends. After missing a medal by centimeters, Cherry answered questions with grace and insight.

A major theme of the US track team was the number of young medal favorites making their Olympic debuts. Lyles, Holloway, Norman and Bromell had all been viewed as clear favorites at some point over the last calendar year, but aside from Bromell, they are all in their early 20s and had no Olympic experience.

In the women's 800, Athing Mu proved youth and inexperience does not preclude dominance. But Mu is an outlier, not a standard, and the US men may be revealing the value of experience. Holloway explained that he "got a little excited" when he saw the finish line before he was passed by Parchment - a 31-year-old he grew up studying.

"Nobody is blaming nobody," Cherry said. "We have a very young team. You're used to seeing [Justin] Gatlin, Lashawn Merritt, stuff like that. But now you have a change of the guard. It's 23-year-olds, 24-year-olds, 25-year-olds. We got college kids. We got guys that just got out of college. We're a pretty young team. We're going to dominate soon. Just right now, we just have to grow up and adjust. But everybody's doing a great job. No one's mad."

Advertisement

Some hinted that trouble could be coming. Will Claye, who owns two Olympic silver medals in the triple jump and a bronze in the long jump, understands what it takes to succeed at the Olympics better than most. Before the Games, Claye warned the United States' choice not to hold a training camp could affect athletes.

"I think we have been done a small disservice as Team USA by not having a training camp," Claye, who finished fourth Thursday afternoon, said in a video news conference before the Games. "I think if we were to have a training camp, I think it would have been a lot easier to go and do opening ceremonies, similar to other countries who are already there in training camps.

"I'm not sure why we didn't have a training camp. For athletes who are competing earlier in the Games, like the 31st [of July or] the first of August, I think they've been done a disservice. And it's unfortunate for them to be able to only get four to five days to get acclimated over in Tokyo."

Advertisement

No athletes could move into the Village until five days before they competed, but some countries set up camps outside Tokyo. USA Track & Field canceled its in 2020, then decided not to renew, believing athletes could train and protect themselves from the coronavirus better from home.

In Cherry's mind, the decision showed that officials had prioritized athletes' health and limited their chances of infection in Tokyo, which would have eliminated them from the games. He also explained how a training camp would have helped.

"You get to adjust to the time, the places, the food, everything where you're at," Cherry said. "When you come here on the short term, it's kind of hard. But I think there's no excuses. All races are the same. We just have to adjust to what we have."

Another possible factor: The pandemic pushed the trials closer to the Olympics than usual. The United States is the toughest track team to make, a mini-Olympics before the Games themselves. Athletes could have used more time to recover from the mental and physical strain. In a different event, hammer thrower Gwen Berry spoke of the exertion she and her teammates felt having to gear back up a month after pushing each other so hard to make the team.

It's also quite possible the fastest short sprinters in each gender are at home - Sha'Carri Richardson for a failed marijuana test at the trials and Christian Coleman for a whereabouts violation.

It seems wrong to cast any segment of the US track team as a disappointment. It has dominated the medals, and it has provided unreal and inspiring performances. In one crucial category, it has also not lived up to either its own or outside expectations. It wanted golds. It is short on those. There’s so much more to the sport than who stands on top of the podium, but of course it matters.