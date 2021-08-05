Friday, August 6 at the Olympics

Teenagers also made an impact. Fourteen-year-old Quan Hongchan, who is China’s youngest athlete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, secured a gold in women’s 10-meter platform diving. And Spanish teenager Alberto Gines Lopez won the first Olympic gold medal in sport climbing, riding a victory in the speed discipline to the top of the podium Thursday at the Tokyo Games.

Alix Klineman and April Ross won gold in women’s beach volleyball — it was the USA’s fourth gold in women’s beach volleyball. American Katie Nageotte overcame her early struggles at the opening height to win gold in the women’s pole vault. And Dawid Tomala of Poland won gold in the men’s 50-kilometer race walk.

There was plenty of action at the Olympics on Thursday, with plenty of highlights:

Here is what to look for Friday:

Track and field: Americans Paul Chelimo, Grant Fisher, and Woody Kincaid earned spots in the men’s 5,000m final (8 a.m. EDT Friday, Peacock). Chelimo won silver at the 2016 Olympics, the first American to medal since Bob Schul and Bill Dellinger won gold and bronze, respectively, in 1964.

Maggie Malone is the lone American in the javelin final (7:50 a.m., Peacock). Malone has the third-longest throw in the world this year. The US women have not medaled in this event since Katie Schmidt in 1976, and has only one gold: Babe Didrikson Zaharias in 1932.

Allyson Felix and Quanera Hayes will represent the United States in the finals for the women’s 400 meters (8:35 a.m. EDT Friday). Felix finished second in 2016 to current world leader Shaunae Miller-Uibo by .07 seconds after Miller-Uibo dove at the finish line. A top-three finish for Felix would earn her a 10th Olympic medal.

Elle St. Purrier Pierre could become just the second American woman to medal in the 1,500m (8:50 a.m. EDT, Peacock). Jenny Simpson was the first when she won bronze at in 2016. To make the medal stand, Purrier St. Pierre may need a significant personal best. Her best time this year of 3:58.03 ranks sixth in the world.

The US women’s 4x100m team of Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, English Gardner, and Aleia Hobbs finished second in the prelims to qualify for the finals. Florence’s Gabby Thomas and Felix could potentially be on the team for the final (9:30 a.m. EDT Friday, Peacock).

The US men failed to qualify for the 4x100m final (9:50 a.m. EDT Friday, Peacock) after finishing sixth in their preliminary heat. The American men have not medaled in the race since winning silver at the 2004 Olympics in Sydney. US track and field legend Carl Lewis called Thursday’s prelim race “a total embarrassment” and “unacceptable.”

Cambridge resident Molly Seidel will attempt to be the third American woman to medal in the marathon (6 p.m. Friday, USA Network) since it became a part of the Olympic program for women in 1984. She would be the first since Deena Kastor won bronze at the 2004 Athens Games.

Golf: The final round of the women’s tournament tees off at 6:30 p.m. EDT Friday on Golf Channel, and American Nelly Korda is aiming to finish with a medal.

Men’s basketball: The US will look to avenge a July exhibition loss to France to win the United States’ fourth gold medal (10:30 p.m. EDT Friday, Peacock). Celtics forward Jayson Tatum had nine points in the win over Australia in the semifinals.

Women’s water polo: The US will look to win its third straight Olympic gold when it takes on Spain in the final (3:30 a.m. EDT Saturday, USA Network). The Americans beat the athletes from Russia in the semifinal.

