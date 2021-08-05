Game 110: Red Sox at Tigers lineups and pregame notes

We’ve got day baseball — in Detroit, thankfully. Would be tough to play at Fenway today, what with the soggy field and giant stage in the outfield for this week’s concerts. But we digress.
It’s a good day to get back to talking about the Red Sox after they snapped their five-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Tigers Wednesday night. They’ll have a chance to take the series in today’s finale.
Lineups
RED SOX (64-45): Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Renfroe RF, Plawecki C, Verdugo LF, Dalbec 1B, González 2B.
Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (7-7, 4.56 ERA)
TIGERS (52-58): Grossman LF, Schoop 1B, Cabrera DH, Haase CF, Candelario 3B, Reyes RF, Short SS, W Castro 2B, Hill CF.
Pitching: LHP Tarik Skubal (6-10, 4.53 ERA)
Time: 1:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Skubal: Cordero 0-1, Gonzalez 0-4
Tigers vs. Pérez: Cabrera 4-10, Candelario 2-5, Harold Castro 1-3, Willi Castro 1-7, Greiner 1-2, Grossman 4-18, Reyes 4-8, Schoop 4-15
Stat of the day: Perez has surrendered seven homers over his last four starts.
Notes: The Tigers are responsible for two of the four times this season a team has fanned 18 times in a nine-inning game … Perez is coming off one of his worst performances of the season when he allowed six runs, including three home runs, in four innings at Tampa Bay on Friday. He last faced the Tigers on May 5 at Fenway Park, giving up two earned runs in 5 ⅔ innings. He is 2-4 with a 6.33 ERA in nine career appearances against Detroit … Skubal has dropped his last two starts, surrendering three home runs each time.
