Game 110: Red Sox at Tigers lineups and pregame notes

We’ve got day baseball — in Detroit, thankfully. Would be tough to play at Fenway today, what with the soggy field and giant stage in the outfield for this week’s concerts. But we digress.

It’s a good day to get back to talking about the Red Sox after they snapped their five-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Tigers Wednesday night. They’ll have a chance to take the series in today’s finale.