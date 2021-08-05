Gary Sánchez the latest Yankee to test positive for COVID-19

After Monday’s game against Baltimore, Cole tested positive and was scratched from his scheduled start on the next day. Montgomery tested positive on Tuesday.

Manager Aaron Boone said the positive result for Sánchez came from a rapid test and the Yankees were awaiting the results of a PCR test.

Catcher Gary Sánchez became the latest New York Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus on Thursday after starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole were sidelined by COVID-19 earlier in the week.

“I guess I’m a little concerned about everything, but we’ve just got to do keep doing the best we can,” Boone said as the Yankees prepared to face the Mariners.

The three positive results occurred after the Yankees returned from playing six games against the Rays and Marlins in Florida, where COVID-19 cases are surging.

“We were in Florida this past week and that’s been one of the places with some rising cases and things like that,” Boone said. “So I’m sure that could have played a role, but it’s hard to know who contracted what, when, and how.”

At least 85 percent of the Yankees’ players are vaccinated, resulting in a loosening of restrictions, but they still have been hit hard of late.

Since the All-Star break, star outfielder Aaron Judge, third baseman Gio Urshela, and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka have tested positive along with relievers Wandy Peralta and Jonathan Loaisiga.

Sánchez is batting .216 with 17 homers and 39 RBIs in 84 games. To replace Sánchez, Rob Brantly was recalled from Triple A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

Former Astros ace Richard dead at 71

J.R. Richard, a huge, flame-throwing righthander who spent 10 years with the Astros before his career was cut short by a stroke, has died. He was 71.

The team announced his death on Thursday but did not provide any further details.

“Today is a sad day for the Houston Astros as we mourn the loss of one of our franchise icons, J.R. Richard,” the Astros said in a statement. “J.R. will forever be remembered as an intimidating figure on the mound and as one of the greatest pitchers in club history. He stood shoulder to shoulder with club icons Larry Dierker, Joe Niekro, and Nolan Ryan to form a few of the best rotations in club history.”

The 6-foot-8-inch Richard intimidated hitters with an effectively wild delivery, a fastball that often touched 100 miles per hour, and an almost unhittable breaking ball. He was selected by the Astros with the second overall pick in the 1969 draft and struck out 15 batters in a complete-game win over the Giants in his major league debut on Sept. 5, 1971.

He pitched for Houston from 1971-80, going 107-71 with a 3.15 ERA and 76 complete games. Richard won a career-best 20 games in 1976, the first of four straight seasons with at least 18 wins.

In 1978 he became the first Astro to strike out 300 batters in a season when he led the majors with 303. The next year, he led the National League with a 2.71 ERA and fanned 313 to again lead the majors.

Richard was having a great season in 1980, posting a 10-4 record with a 1.96 ERA in the first half of the season and starting for the NL in the All-Star Game on July 30. Less than a month later, he suffered a major stroke that ended his career.

Richard, who was just 30 at the time, attempted a comeback, but was never able to make it back to the majors and was released by the Astros in 1984.

Richard fell on hard times after his career ended. A series of bad investments, failed businesses and a divorce left him penniless, and he was briefly homeless in the mid-1990s.

He eventually got his life back on track and worked as a minister in his later years.

Mets struggling

Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning and the Marlins beat the Mets, 4-2, on Thursday, taking three of four from the sagging NL East leaders.

New York has lost six of eight overall and is 2-4 since its big trade-deadline acquisition, Javier Báez, made his debut. Báez went 0 for 5 with five strikeouts on Thursday and is hitting .160 (4 for 25) with the Mets.