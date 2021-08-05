It won’t get any easier for the slumping Red Sox in Toronto

The Red Sox will face a collection of quality starters at Rogers Centre. Toronto’s scheduled pitchers for the series are as follows: Alek Manoah , Robbie Ray , newly acquired José Berrios , and Hyun Jin Ryu .

The Red Sox have dropped seven of their last nine games, including Thursday afternoon’s 8-1 loss to the Tigers in Detroit. The offense scuffled. Martín Pérez did, too. And as the Sox look ahead to this weekend’s four games in three days against the Blue Jays in Toronto, it won’t get any easier.

This is what a playoff race is about. This is the bed the Red Sox made, according to manager Alex Cora .

Advertisement

“We have good players also,” Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers said after Thursday’s loss. “They’ll obviously be up for the challenge. We respect what the Blue Jays have, but we just keep doing the same thing as far as preparing and trying to zone in on our game-planning and pitch selection. Trying to grind out at-bats and keep the line moving and not chase results.”

Since being able to return to Rogers Centre after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Canada, the Blue Jays were 5-1 prior to Thursday. They had hit .263 with 10 homers and an .819 OPS in that span.

The Sox, meanwhile, have struggled offensively, but Hyers believes his hitters can turn the page.

“We’ve just got to get the confidence back,” he said, “and keep preparing.”

DeShields acquired

The Red Sox acquired outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash, according to major league sources, and DeShields was assigned to Triple A Worcester.

DeShields, 28, who has not played in the majors this season, was hitting .263 for Triple A Round Rock. He’s a career .246 hitter in the majors over six seasons with Texas and Cleveland.

Advertisement

The righthanded-hitting DeShields is a burner on the bases, giving the Sox some much-needed speed while further deepening their system. He stole 24 bases for Texas in 2019.

DeShields also adds outfield depth to a farm system that lost Jarren Duran to the big league squad, and Marcus Wilson, who was recently claimed off waivers by the Mariners.

Reliever Ryan Brasier threw a live batting practice Wednesday in Worcester, and all signs point to him rejoining the Red Sox soon.

“It seems like it’s trending in the right direction, which is great,” Cora said before Thursday’s game.

Cora received a glowing report from WooSox pitching coach Paul Abbott, who was present for Brasier’s session. After Brasier was struck by a comebacker in June, Cora noted that a key part of the righthander’s rehab would be the mental aspect, not just the physical. There were questions surrounding how Brasier would respond to hitters in the batter’s box. Would he finish his pitches? Would he bail out?

According to Abbott, Brasier did indeed finish his pitches, and he did not have the protection of an L screen.

“Abbott was very excited about the fact that there were some swings, and there was no hesitation,” Cora said. “We know what happened with him. So that was one of the hurdles. We were a little bit worried about it and there was no hesitation, which is good.”

Brasier will throw another live batting practice session before the Red Sox make a decision on activating him.

Advertisement

Mayer makes debut

First-round draft pick Marcelo Mayer (No. 4 overall) made his Florida Complex League debut, walking three times and grounding out in four plate appearances.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.