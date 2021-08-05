Julius Randle, New York Knicks agree on four-year, $117 million extension

All-Star forward Julius Randle has agreed to a four-year, $117 million extension with the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no deals can be signed before Friday at noon. Randle could have become a free agent after next season. The new deal takes effect following next season and brings his contract’s total value to five years and $140 million. Randle earned the new deal by leading the Knicks to the playoffs in his best season. He set a career high by scoring 24.1 points per game and matched his high by averaging 10.2 rebounds in his seventh season. Randle also set career highs with 6.0 assists per game and his 41% shooting on 3-pointers. He was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

SOCCER

Spanish league’s $3.2 billion funding deal opposed

Real Madrid and Barcelona expressed their opposition to the Spanish league’s deal with an investment fund that secured $3.2 billion in funding to help its clubs. The league’s executive committee unanimously approved the “strategic agreement” with international investment fund CVC Capital Partners on Wednesday. The majority of the league’s clubs are expected to give their final approval to the deal in an upcoming general assembly. Barcelona said “the operation that has been announced has not been sufficiently discussed with the clubs.”

Lionel Messi moving on from FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi will not return to FC Barcelona, the club announced . Messi, 34, who has been with the club since he was 13, was expected to sign a new contract with Barcelona on Thursday, but amid reports of a breakdown in negotiations, the team said he would not be returning. “Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations),” the team said in a statement on its website ... Gianluca Busio has become the second American to transfer this summer to newly promoted Venezia. Sporting Kansas City said the 19-year-old midfielder had joined the Serie A club, which acquired midfielder Tanner Tessmann from Dallas last month ... Premier League champion Manchester City broke the British transfer fee record to sign midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. City paid a fee of $139 million, Villa chief executive Christian Purslow confirmed. That’s the most ever paid by a Premier League club ... Leicester center-back Wesley Fofana sustained a fractured left fibula after a late tackle during a friendly against Villarreal, the club confirmed , with manager Brendan Rodgers calling the challenge “horrendous” ... Juventus has apologized after the official Twitter account of its women’s team posted a photograph of a player making a racist gesture. The image attracted thousands of replies before it was deleted and the club issued an apology via the social media platform.

TENNIS

Federer withdraws from Toronto and Cincinnati tournaments

Roger Federer pulled out of the upcoming hard-court tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati, citing lingering issues with his surgically repaired knee and shedding doubt on his status for the U.S. Open. The withdrawals by Federer, who turns 40 on Sunday, were announced separately by the two events. This news follows the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s decision to sit out the Tokyo Olympics after he said he “experienced a setback” with his knee during the grass-court season.

Jannik Sinner outlasts Sebastian Korda

Jannik Sinner beat Sebastian Korda 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) at the Citi Open in a matchup between two youngsters considered possible future stars of men’s tennis who also happen to be doubles partners this week. Sinner is a 19-year-old from Italy who reached the quarterfinals at the French Open last year and the fourth round there this year before losing to 13-time champion Rafael Nadal each time. Korda is a 21-year-old from the U.S. who is only the third man in the last 50 years to reach the fourth round in his debuts at both Roland Garros, which he did in 2020, and Wimbledon, which he did last month.

MISCELLANY

SEC, Greg Sankey extend contract

The Southeastern Conference extended the contract of Commissioner Greg Sankey, whose league is set to grab even more prominence and wealth with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas. The league announced the extension through 2026 , five days after the two traditional football powers accepted invitations to join the SEC starting in 2025, if not earlier.



