Please, Cam Newton, if you’re not vaccinated, you really should be

Newton, frankly, is lucky that Bill Belichick is sticking by him as starting quarterback. After a subpar 2020 season, this has to be Newton’s last chance to prove that he’s still one of the 32 best in the NFL. If he can’t make it work this year, his days as a starting quarterback are probably over — especially with Mac Jones, the 15th overall pick, breathing down his neck.

So I can’t help but offer some unsolicited advice to Newton as Patriots training camp enters its second week: Please, Cam, you need to be vaccinated. For your health, and for society, of course. But also for your career.

FOXBOROUGH — Cam Newton has been a pleasure to cover in his year-plus in New England, and he has the potential to be a fun story in 2021, if he can resurrect his career and bring the Patriots back to prominence.

Refusing the vaccine puts Newton’s availability at risk and runs counter to everything he is trying to accomplish.

Advertisement

To be fair, we don’t know for certain that Newton is unvaccinated. It’s possible that he has gotten his shots and is just trying to protect teammates who are holding out. It’s also possible that he has religious convictions or a medical condition that prevent him from getting a vaccine.

But two telltale signs are there that Newton hasn’t gotten the vaccine.

One, he has been jogging on and off the practice field wearing a mask. Maybe he is just being cautious. But NFL rules require unvaccinated players to wear a mask while coming on and off the practice field.

Two, his answer on a Zoom call Thursday. I asked if he had gotten vaccinated or is in the process.

“Have you gotten the vaccine?” he asked back.

Advertisement

Yes I have, but I’m not the NFL player who has millions of fans, business partners, and gamblers depending on my availability.

”I think it’s too personal for each and every person to kind of discuss it, and I’ll just keep it at that,” Newton said.

It may be a personal decision, but it’s not a private one. Not when vaccine refusal helps prolong the pandemic and create more variants. And not in the NFL, where the league has created a separate set of rules for unvaccinated players that affect their availability for game day.

Consider that in the 2021 season, unvaccinated players:

▪ Have to take a COVID test every day.

▪ Have to wear a mask all day at the facility.

▪ Can’t leave town during a bye week.

▪ Can’t leave the team hotel or see family on road trips.

▪ Have to sit out a minimum of five days if they are a close contact of someone infected with COVID, and a minimum of 10 days if they get sick.

None of those rules apply to players who are vaccinated. The NFL is clear: Refusing the vaccine means you’re putting your roster spot at risk and hurting your team.

As of Wednesday night, 90.3 percent of NFL players had gotten at least one shot. Players including Ryan Tannehill and Jimmy Graham have recently grumbled that the NFL basically forced them to get a vaccine when otherwise they wouldn’t have.

“I think the NFL kind of made clear what they want to happen, and if you don’t fall in line, they’re going to try to make your life kind of miserable with those protocols,” said Tannehill, the Titans quarterback.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ask the Vikings how happy they were that starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and backup Nathan Stanley both had to miss five days of training camp because they aren’t vaccinated and were close contacts of fellow quarterback Kellen Mond, who contracted COVID. If it were the regular season, the Vikings would have had to play with their fourth-string QB.

It’s hard to fathom that someone in Newton’s position — with a tenuous grip on the starting quarterback job and his NFL career hanging in the balance — would put his job at risk by not getting the vaccine.

It obviously could hurt the Patriots if Newton has to get pulled on a Saturday and they have to scrap their offensive game plan. And it could potentially cost Newton his career. Once you give Jones a shot at the starting job, there is no guarantee in getting it back. Just ask Drew Bledsoe.

It is unclear whether any of the Patriots’ other quarterbacks are vaccinated. Jones was asked about it Thursday, and he avoided the question much the same way Newton did.

“I think in terms of our team, everyone has their personal choice, and we’re all just trying to make the right decision to keep everyone protected,” Jones said. “So, it’s kind of a personal thing.”

Advertisement

But Jones and Brian Hoyer, unlike Newton, don’t wear masks on the field. Jones also mentioned in his answer that “it’s made it a lot easier to go about the day,” which suggests that he is vaccinated and doesn’t have to worry about wearing a mask or keeping distance from his teammates.

Newton would not be the only NFL starting quarterback who potentially isn’t vaccinated. Cousins isn’t, and Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, and Josh Allen are among those who have declined to answer the question, which usually means no. Vaccinated people generally have no problem telling you their vaccination status.

But those quarterbacks are entrenched. Newton is not. He needs to be available to his team each and every Sunday in order to remain the starter. Refusing a vaccine puts everything at risk.

Plus, Newton knows how badly COVID can wreck a season. His 2020 campaign started off well before he contracted the virus in Week 4. His two-week absence set him back on learning the offense, and he never really recovered. If he doesn’t get a vaccine, he’s putting himself at risk for another “COVID slide.”

Put aside for the moment that getting vaccinated is simply the right thing to do for your health and society.

If Newton wants to keep the Patriots’ quarterback job, and revive his career, and make sure he is available for his team, there’s an easy solution: Make sure he’s vaccinated.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.