Pole vaulter Katie Nageotte a clear winner on otherwise disappointing day for United States

At the next, just as the 400-meter sprinters approached the halfway point, American champion Michael Norman was steaming so far ahead of the competition, it became clear he could not sustain the pace.

At one moment in the pole vault pit Thursday night, Katie Nageotte cleared 4.90 meters (16 feet, 1 inch) and went running up to the stands to celebrate a gold medal that had looked like a lost cause only an hour earlier.

A five-minute burst of action near the backstretch of the Olympic track served up the perfect snapshot of what is going right, and all that is going wrong, for the US track and field team in Tokyo.

He didn’t. Norman finished fourth as Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas took gold. The US men’s sprinters, once the dominant power across the global track game, left the stadium without having won a single gold medal over the first seven days of the nine-day meet.

But Nageotte’s gold, won in a tense back-and-forth with Russian athlete Anzhelika Sidorova, was the third victory in the field for the US, two of which have been won by women.

Nageotte is 30, but fairly new to the major international stage. She’s now on a list with Jenn Suhr and Stacy Dragila as American Olympic champions in pole vault.

It was so close to not happening.

Nageotte, who battled COVID-19 earlier in the year only to return and go viral when she cleared a personal best (4.95 meters) to win the Olympic trials, said she felt tightness in her leg during warmups.

She opened her evening with two straight misses at the first height, 4.5 meters.

“I know my family got up very early to watch and I would have felt very bad if I’d made them get up at 6 in the morning to watch me no-height,” she said. “So that was definitely going through my head.”

Facing elimination, she cleared the height on the third try and jumped for joy.

Much later, after she cleared 4.9 and Sidorova missed, Nageotte ran into the stands for hugs, and shared congratulations with her competitors on the track. Then, she taped up the pole, had the bar set at 5.01 and geared up for a chance at a new US record.

She took off down the runway but pulled up short. She could not focus, given what she’d just been through.

“The emotion of winning,” she explained.

Grant Holloway, the defending world champion who came .01 seconds short of the world record earlier this summer in the 110-meter hurdles, came .05 short of Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment, who won in 13.09. It was Jamaica’s third Olympic gold medal of the post-Usain Bolt era.

Will Claye, considered as good a bet as any to win with the defending champion, Christian Taylor, on the sideline, finished fourth in triple jump. The winner: Pedro Pichardo of Portugal.

Other winners on a day when eight gold medals were awarded included Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium (heptathlon) and Damian Warner of Canada (decathlon). Also, Massimo Stano won the 20-kilometer race walk, moved to Sapporo to try to beat the Tokyo heat, to give Italy its third gold medal in track.

The US closed Thursday with five — and 20 medals overall, which is 13 more than anyone else — and there have been some exceptions to the trends.

Athing Mu and Sydney McLaughlin lived up to their hype to capture the country’s only two golds from the track.

Much earlier in the day came a rite of passage for the US at the Olympics: A debacle in the men’s 4x100 relay. This time, it was Fred Kerley and Ronnie Baker who got tangled up in an exchange, costing them precious time and leaving the US not with a “DQ,” but with an unsightly “6” by its name. Sixth place means they won’t get to run for the first relay gold since Bolt left the scene.

Ryan Crouser strikes a triumphant pose after repeating as Olympic shot put champion. Matthias Hangst/Getty

Crouser wins for ‘Grandpa,’ repeats as shot put champ

Ryan Crouser wrote the note and brought it to the stadium just in case.

“Grandpa. We did it. 2020 Olympic champion!” it said.

The world’s best shot putter had a feeling he would win. After he did just that Thursday, he pulled out that piece of paper and showed it to the world. Crouser’s second consecutive Olympic gold medal was a tribute to his grandfather, Larry, who died shortly before Crouser left for Tokyo.

“To lose him the week before the Olympics was obviously sad," Crouser said. "But I feel like he was able to be here in spirit.”

It was years ago in Larry Crouser's backyard that Ryan attempted his first toss with the heavy metal ball that would shape his life. What a journey it produced.

Crouser has seen the world thanks to that shot put. Dominated it, too. He set the world record earlier this summer at the Olympic trials. On Thursday, he raised his Olympic record as well, to 23.30 meters (76 feet, 5½ inches).

He earned the first track and field gold medal for the American men at the Tokyo Games, coming later than anyone expected — on Day 7 of the meet.

US teammate Joe Kovacs finished second and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand was third. That was the exact same podium as five years ago at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

“We just keep pushing each other,” said Kovacs, the 2019 world champion whose farthest toss was 22.65.

Belarusian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya speaks at a press conference in Warsaw. WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Belarusian sprinter speaks about ordeal

A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya described a dramatic series of events at the Olympics that led her to decide not to return to Belarus, where an authoritarian government has relentlessly pursued its critics. She fled instead to Poland, arriving Wednesday.

After posting a message on social media that criticized the way her team was being managed, Tsimanouskaya said she was told to pack her bags. Team officials told her to say she was injured and had to go home early.

On her way to the airport, she spoke briefly to her grandmother, who explained that there was a massive backlash against her in the media in Belarus, including reports that she was mentally ill. Her grandmother, she said, advised her not to return. Her parents suggested she could go to Poland.

At the airport, she sought help from police, using Google translate to convey her plea in Japanese. At first, they didn’t understand, and a Belarusian official asked what was going on. She claimed she forgot something at the Olympic village and needed to return. Police eventually took her away from the Belarusian officials.

As the drama unfolded, European countries offered to help her, and the runner ended up at the Polish embassy, where she received a humanitarian visa. Many of Belarus’s activists have fled to Poland to avoid a brutal crackdown on dissent by President Alexander Lukashenko’s government.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, tweeted to say he was “Reassured to see that the athlete Krystsina #Tsimanouskaya arrived safe in Poland.” He deplored, however, that “One more proud Belarusian has however been forced to flee her own country due to the actions of the Lukashenko regime and Olympic truce been violated.”

At a news conference in Warsaw, Tsimanouskaya thanked the people who supported her during the standoff.

“It was the whole world, and these people make me much stronger,” she said. She added that she feels safe now.

She also had a message for her fellow Belarusians.

“I want to tell all Belarusians not to be afraid and, if they’re under pressure, speak out,” said the runner, who spoke in both English and Russian at the news conference.