Quarterback Kirk Cousins returns to Vikings after quarantine

As for getting vaccinated, as the league has urged, Cousins described his stance as “a very private health matter” but declined to elaborate further.

Admittedly frustrated by the rarity of missing practice, Cousins vowed to go to even greater lengths to create social distancing and avoid another absence — even if it means setting up Plexiglas around his seat or “meeting outside under a goal post in January.”

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was activated Thursday from the COVID-19 reserve list after completing the NFL’s required five-day quarantine for unvaccinated players deemed a high-risk close contact with an infected person.

“I do believe that as a leader of the team it’s very important to follow the protocols to avoid this close contact, because that is what it’s going to come down to," Cousins said.

He later added: "I’m at peace with where I’m at, and I’ll follow the protocols vigilantly.”

The Vikings also activated Nate Stanley, bringing their quarterback cadre much closer to full strength after a tenuous stretch of practices in the early portion of camp. Rookie Kellen Mond, the player who tested positive, remained on the reserve list and away from the team.

The reason Cousins triggered the high-risk close contact quarantine period, he said, was that the Vikings discovered the quarterback meeting room was too small to allow proper distancing — not that he was actually too close to Mond. The quarterbacks have since moved to a different space.

"I worked on my own, did all the virtual meetings, was able to do the best I could with the situation we had. I do believe the protocols work, and that’s why I believe I didn’t have COVID after being in a meeting room like that, because the mask and the social distancing works," Cousins said.

The Vikings, as of Tuesday, had the lowest percentage (70) of vaccinated players in the NFL, according to a person with knowledge of the data. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team-by-team figures were not being publicized. The leaguewide rate of players who’ve received at least one dose hit the 90 percent mark earlier this week.

Coach Mike Zimmer has bluntly expressed his frustration with the vaccine holdouts, not only in the locker room but in public, with the Delta variant fueling another nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

“I’m done talking about vaccinations. I’m out of that business,” Zimmer said Wednesday. He was not scheduled to be available to the media Thursday.

Three Dolphins off COVID list

Three of the four Miami Dolphins players who had been on the COVID-19 reserve list were removed from it.

Coming off the list were tight ends Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and receiver Preston Williams. Tight end Mike Gesicki remained on the list.

Williams is still on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from a 2020 foot injury.

NFL officiating chief Al Riveron retiring

NFL officiating chief Al Riveron, a Cuban who became the league’s first Hispanic referee, retired.

Riveron worked as an on-field official for nine years and became a member of the NFL’s officiating staff in 2013 as a senior director.

He will be replaced by two of the league’s senior vice president in officiating, Walter Anderson, a former referee, and Perry Fewell, a former coach.

