Red Sox add outfield depth by acquiring Delino DeShields Jr. from Rangers

The Red Sox have acquired outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash, according to major league sources, and DeShields was assigned to Triple A Worcester.
DeShields, 28, who has not played in the majors this season, was hitting .263 for Triple A Round Rock. He’s a career .246 hitter in the majors over six seasons with Texas and Cleveland.
The righthanded-hitting DeShields is a burner on the bases, giving the Sox some much-needed speed while further deepening their system. He stole 24 bases for Texas in 2019.
