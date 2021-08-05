Red Sox manager Alex Cora stops mincing words after his team’s latest loss

It was something one of his mentors, Terry Francona, had a flair for. Cora, who also spent four years working for ESPN, understands the power of his words.

When times are tough and the dogs start howling, a manager’s job is to maintain the proper perspective and prod the beast of negativity back into its cage.

DETROIT — Alex Cora has been around the Red Sox long enough as a player and now manager to understand how it works in Boston.

For a week now, Cora has been deflecting the notion that the Sox are in a slump, pointing out that it’s a long season and dips are to be expected.

This is the same team that marched into first place, he said a few days ago. Cora was spinning like Nancy Kerrigan after some particularly bad games, but he gamely stayed on message.

That ended Thursday after a dispiriting 8-1 loss against the Detroit Tigers.

“I can put it plain and simple for everybody. I don’t think you guys have to ask many questions today,” Cora said. “We didn’t pitch; we didn’t play good defense; we didn’t hit.

“It wasn’t a good effort today. Where we’re at right now, we’ve got to get better, and that’s the bottom line.”

Cora didn’t stop there.

“For us to pull this off, we have to play better baseball overall,” he said. “It looks like right now we’re a step slower. We’re not moving well.

“I know we’re in August, right? It’s a grind. We have a good opportunity to play in October and we put ourselves in this situation. People can doubt us, or they can feel like this team can do it. But bottom line, we have to show up every day and play better.”

The Sox are 1-5 on their road trip down the standings and have dropped seven of nine overall. They lost two of three against the Tigers and now have four games over three days against the Blue Jays.

That Cora had little choice but to pull starter Martín Pérez in the second inning left him plenty of time to stew about the state of his team.

The Tigers scored five runs and struck out 31 times in the first two games of the series. But they had a home run, a double, and a triple in their first six plate appearances against Pérez.

Pérez pitched for the cycle — two singles, a double, a triple, and a homer — before he was taken out.

Pérez was 7-4 with a 3.89 ERA in his first 17 starts, the Sox winning 11 of those games. He is 0-4 with an 8.53 ERA over five games since, with the Sox winning once.

Like the Sox as a group, you wonder if Pérez’s first three months of the season were an illusion.

History suggests that’s the truth, at least for him. Pérez has a 5.06 ERA since 2017. This is who he is.

That the Sox emerged from the trade deadline with both Pérez and Garrett Richards still in their rotation feels more and more like a defining moment.

Red Sox starters are 4-8 with a 5.50 ERA in 19 games since the All-Star Game. Thursday was the 11th time in that stretch when the starter didn’t complete five innings.

The Sox should get Chris Sale back next week after a two-year absence. How effective he will be after such a long layoff is impossible to say.

Rookie Tanner Houck, who has seven major league starts on his résumé, is scheduled to start the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Presumably he’s a good candidate to remain in the rotation.

The lineup hasn’t been much help, either. The Sox have scored 18 runs in the last seven games while going 7 of 57 with runners in scoring position.

As Cora said, the Sox are breaking down in all aspects of the game. Accountability, too.

It is customary throughout baseball for the starting pitcher to be made available to reporters after the game, and Pérez fulfilled that obligation.

Others were requested, but Pérez was the only player the Sox made available. With clubhouses still closed to the media, it’s easy to leave it to the manager.

How Rafael Devers feels is easy to decipher. He came up in the seventh inning with two runners and two outs and tapped a ground ball to second base.

He jogged to first base, walking the final few steps before taking his helmet off.

Devers appeared ready to fire it into the dirt but turned and dropped it gently on the ground while shaking his head.

It’s a scene that has become common.

“We have to figure this out,” Cora.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.