Thursday’s Patriots practice report: A fair effort in some foul weather

A certain B.J. Thomas ditty might have been more appropriate.

During the final period of full-team action — and after nearly two hours of steady and often heavy rain — U2′s “Beautiful Day” poured out of the speakers as the quarterbacks ran the Patriots two-minute offense.

Yes, Mother Nature made her first angry visit to camp Thursday morning, snapping a streak of seven nice sessions and creating some minor difficulties for the skill-position players.

There were plenty of wobbly spirals, dropped throws, and slips, but also plenty of splendid plays in the slop.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who penalized himself with some pushups after a staffer punched the ball out during early drills, dealt with the weather like a seasoned New Englander.

“A lot of the guys who’ve been here just said it’s a mind-set thing,” said Jones. “The coaches said it’s a mind-set, so you’ve just got go out there and play, and everything’s not going to be perfect.

“But you can’t really overdo it, or pay too much attention to it. It all just goes back to execution, and doing what you’re supposed to do on the play. And, sometimes in the rain, it’s a little harder.

“But at the end of the day, that’s just how it’s going to be here, and a lot of other places, too. You’re going to play in games where it’s windy, rainy, snowy, whatever, cold, you’ve just got be ready for everything.”

ROLL CALL

Not participating: QB Jarrett Stidham (PUP); TEs Devin Asiasi (COVID-19 reserve list) and Dalton Keene (PUP); WR Devin Ross; OL Ted Karras; DLs Christian Barmore, Akeem Spence, Chase Winovich (PUP), and Byron Cowart (PUP); LBs Raekwon McMillan, Terez Hall (PUP) and Cameron McGrone (NFI); CBs Stephon Gilmore (PUP) and D’Angelo Ross; Ss Cody Davis and Joshuah Bledsoe (NFI); K Nick Folk.

Barmore, Folk, Davis, Devin Ross, and D’Angelo Ross were new to the list.

Many of the missing players were spotted on the lower conditioning field, including Asiasi, Gilmore, Winovich, Cowart, Karras, the Rosses, Folk, and McGrone.

INJURIES: S Adrian Colbert left practice late in the session, exiting to the locker room with a staffer for an undisclosed reason. He didn’t appear to be ailing.

DRESS CODE: Full pads.

TOP PLAYS

▪ Jones lofted a nice high fade to James White, who went full extension to haul it in before going for a little slide on the soggy turf.

▪ It came during individual drills, but Jake Dolegala dropped in a beauty of a pass to Nelson Agholor, who hung in the air as if frozen in time to snag it before falling to the grass and holding on.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ Myles Bryant, who was blasted by Rhamondre Stevenson Tuesday, gained a bit of revenge, flattening the rookie running back after he broke through the first line of defense.

▪ J.C. Jackson broke up three passes (one was nearly a pick) as he continues to back his case that he is one of the top perimeter corners in the league.

▪ Josh Uche continued to have a strong camp. The second-year linebacker was a standout in one-on-one battles, though he did have to run an offside penalty lap. He also engaged in a little trash talk with Hunter Henry after a goal line rep.

▪ Kristian Wilkerson (get used to that name) had another fine day, the highlight coming when he beat Joejuan Williams on a deep sideline go route and snagged a Jones pass.

▪ In addition to Uche, Jones, and center Marcus Martin (botched snap), Jonnu Smith, Trent Brown, Anfernee Jennings, R.J. Prince, and Rashod Berry ran penalty laps.

▪ With Folk out, Quinn Nordin handled all the field goal attempts at the end of practice. In the most unofficial of summer stats (the media view of the goal posts is partially obstructed) the rookie went 5 of 8 from the 40-45ish range. Lawrence Guy got a hand on one.

▪ In couple of rounds of one-on-one and two-on-two interior-line battles, Deatrich Wise Jr., Guy, and Henry Anderson were defensive standouts, while David Andrews, James Ferentz, Brown, and Shaq Mason starred on offense.

▪ Referees were on hand for the third straight practice.

▪ Bill Belichick spent time with Patrick Chung, exchanging laughs with his former safety whom he once referred to as “one of the best players in the league.’’ Matt Patricia later joined the conversation.

UP NEXT

▪ Friday: In-stadium practice, 6 p.m. (open to season ticket-holders and Foxborough residents).

▪ Saturday: Off.

▪ Sunday, Monday, Tuesday: Afternoon practices, time TBA.

▪ Wednesday: Off.

▪ Thursday: Preseason game vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.

