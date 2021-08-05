Thursday’s Patriots QB watch: Mac Jones is proving to be a sharp student

It appeared Jones froze the defense momentarily with his play-action maneuver, which freed up space for Henry to crank out some yards after catch.

Mac Jones turned and faked a handoff before spinning around and tossing a quick screen to tight end Hunter Henry, who turned upfield and into the secondary Thursday morning at Patriots practice.

FOXBOROUGH — It was some pretty nifty sleight of hand. Or so it appeared.

Though the play was a success, Bill Belichick saw it as a teachable moment, and called his rookie quarterback over for a quick chat that ended with a chuckle.

“We were just talking about some fundamental stuff with the throw,” Jones said. “How you have to lead the receiver whatever throw it is and give them a chance to run with the ball. So it’s something I have to work on, on any route, you want to give them a catchable ball, regardless of the play.

“And, just going back, and working on your fundamentals, so getting those extra reps, whatever type of play it is, just get the extra reps and try and get the ball one foot in front of the numbers so he can go and run and turn. That was pretty much it.”

Advertisement

Jones had his second straight sharp day despite the consistent rain that fell throughout the morning. He hit on 12 of 17 passes (with a pair of drops) during competitive team drills.

He also had the two best throws of the day, hitting James White with a nice high fade to the sideline (the running back’s full extension was a thing of beauty, too) and a deep side go route to Kristian Wilkerson.

Jones’s work digesting the playbook is paying off as he is taking what he is learning and performing on the field.

Advertisement

“I try to put time into it,” Jones said. “Whatever I can do to try and make it easier. You’ve got to study it to learn it. It’s just like school. You’ve got to study hard for the test, so as long as you’re putting in the work, usually it’s fine.’’

Cam Newton had a lighter load for the second straight practice and struggled with his accuracy, completing just 4 of 10 in competitive drills.

Summer statistics are always unofficial, and the recent disparity in snaps could simply be because Jones has more to learn at this point. It shouldn’t be read as Jones gaining an inside edge on the starting job.

As for the distribution of snaps, Newton, who consistently has led off team periods, isn’t overly concerned with numbers.

“I don’t get involved in the reps,” he said. “I just do what I’m asked and I just go from there.

“As far as trying to maximize as much as I possibly can when I’m in there, that’s the only thing I can control and that’s what I will continue to do.’’

Belichick told NFL Network following practice that he likes the way the quarterbacks are working through eight days of camp.

“Cam’s getting better every day and Mac’s getting better every day,” the coach said. “I think they’re pushing each other.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.