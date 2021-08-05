Tigers jump on Martín Pérez and rout Red Sox in series finale at Detroit

The Red Sox lost yet again on Thursday afternoon in Detroit, this time an 8-1 drubbing at the hands of the Tigers. The Sox are 1-5 in their last six as they head to Toronto for a four-game series against the Blue Jays starting Friday night.
Red Sox lefthander Martín Pérez lasted just 1⅓ innings on Thursday, which matched his shortest start of the season. He allowed three runs on five hits.
The Red Sox scored their lone run in the eighth inning on an Alex Verdugo sacrifice fly. The Sox’ bats continued to struggle, particularly when they need them most. Boston hitters were just 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
