Tigers jump on Martín Pérez and rout Red Sox in series finale at Detroit

The Red Sox lost yet again on Thursday afternoon in Detroit, this time an 8-1 drubbing at the hands of the Tigers. The Sox are 1-5 in their last six as they head to Toronto for a four-game series against the Blue Jays starting Friday night.

Red Sox lefthander Martín Pérez lasted just 1⅓ innings on Thursday, which matched his shortest start of the season. He allowed three runs on five hits.