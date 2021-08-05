US men’s basketball has the depth and talent to win gold, and the semifinal win over Australia proved it

But the biggest difference between now and then is who is there and who wasn’t.

And they are. They play better together. They feed the most effective player. They are defensively aligned.

SAITAMA, Japan — The convenient narrative for the US men’s basketball team is that they are more cohesive and familiar than they were 24 days ago when they lost to Australia in an exhibition game in Las Vegas.

When Team USA lost back-to-back exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia in early July, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker were embroiled in the NBA Finals. They could only catch the games on TV.

The moment Gregg Popovich inserted both into the starting lineup after the stunning opening loss to France, Team USA became the dominant juggernaut it has been expected to be here in the Olympic tournament at Saitama Super Arena.

And that was evident Thursday afternoon when they destroyed Australia in the second period, rallying back from a concerning 15-point deficit for a 97-78 win and advancing to Saturday’s gold medal game.

And there was definitely concern after Australia outclassed the US for the first 15 minutes to the tune of 41-26 lead. The Boomers were splashing threes, moving the ball, and playing the kind of fundamental and connected basketball that made them a serious threat in this tournament.

Suddenly, though, it stopped. Holiday led a defensive charge. Kevin Durant knocked down jumpers and the Americans sliced to deficit to 3 by halftime.

What’s become evident here for most teams — except France — is they are good for one major haymaker against the US but not a second. Spain led the US by 10 in the first half and then was never the same once the Americans asserted themselves. Team USA began the second half Thursday with a 12-0 run and never trailed again.

Holiday started the run with two layups. And then Durant followed with 8 consecutive points, and Booker drained two 3-pointers. The depth was just too much for Australia, which acted as if beating the Americans in Las Vegas was no big deal.

Australia had won its previous four games here by 17.7 points. Guard Patty Mills, a role player in the NBA, looks like Steph Curry in FIBA games and they believed they had the depth and talent to unseat the Americans. But they were reduced to a bumbling bunch in the second half, as Holiday led the charge and then his teammates joined.

Mills finished with an unimpactful 15 points on 5-for-14 shooting, hounded by Holiday and a host of defenders who truly respected his shooting prowess. Australia was just 11-for-30 shooting in the second half, went 6:56 without a point over the second and third periods, and appeared defeated by late in the third.

“He sets the tone on defense and we try to pick it up after that,” USA guard Zach LaVine said of Holiday. “We have some of the best offensive players in the league, from him to set the tone on defense and for us to also facilitate off that, pick up our energy is great. Jrue got into the lane, penetrated and assisted and his defense was off the charts.”

In these Olympics, Durant has punctuated the argument that he’s the best player in the world. His 23 points again led Team USA and kept the Americans close when Australia was streaking in the first half. He’s averaging 19 points in the five Olympic games (remember, they are 40 minutes).

“We kept our composure and we knew we could get back into the game pretty fast if we got stops and got out and ran,” Durant said. “You’ve got to give credit to Australia because they hit us with a nice haymaker but we were able to get back up and get that lead back.”

Coach Gregg Popovich, who has been maligned during his Team USA tenure for being too Spurs-centric in his schemes, encouraged his players to keep “strong faces” during the adversity — a moniker he borrowed from previous US men’s head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Down 15, with the nation watching with scrutiny and surprise, Team USA abandoned its shabby play and responded with a stirring 48-14 run in a 15:07 span between the second and third quarters. Australia was rendered helpless once the US had figured out its shortcomings.

What’s “strong faces”?

“Basically play on to the next play,” Popovich said. “You don’t react when your teammates turn it over or a referee’s call or the fact you missed a shot. Nobody cares. You don’t have that right. You owe your team and you’re responsible to your team to move on to the next play. We call it ‘strong faces’ and as simplistic as it sounds, it’s really true.”

It’s been a bumpy road for Team USA from the initial days of forming this roster. Because of COVID-19, the NBA schedule ran into July, ruining any chance for a true training camp. Some players backed out because of injury; others — such as Bradley Beal (COVID) and Kevin Love (lack of conditioning) — backed out just prior to leaving for Tokyo.

Holiday, Booker, and Khris Middleton beat each other up in a competitive NBA Finals and then jumped on a plane to Tokyo less than 48 hours after Game 6. And then the team lost its first Olympic game in 17 years.

But yet they are here once more, on the verge of gold because of perseverance and, quite honestly, true talent. Team USA outlasts opponents because of its depth and it needs one more dominating performance to prove that, despite all the issues and detractions, the Americans are the best in the world.

The Americans will play France in the final after they got past Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the semis.

“They all wanted to be here,” Popovich said. “It was a tough (NBA) season with COVID and everything. It was just incredible to me that a guy like Khris Middleton, his wife gave birth and he came the next day after the Finals. Those are pretty good sacrifices but you could tell they wanted to be here and wanted to make a statement.”

