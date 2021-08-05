With young stars breaking out in Tokyo Olympics, the baton has been passed in US track and field

But, as she later conceded, “That was not the case.”

Dalilah Muhammad knows how to win Olympic gold. She did it five years ago in Rio. So when the American runner made the final turn of her 400-meter hurdles race this week in Tokyo and stared down one last barrier, she had every reason to believe the voice in her head.

It was not the case because her American teammate Sydney McLaughlin was listening to her own inner monologue a few lanes away.

“I saw Dalilah ahead of me with one to go,” McLaughlin said. “I just thought, ‘Run your race.’ ”

As McLaughlin would go on to describe, “The race doesn’t really start until Hurdle 7. I just wanted to go out there and give it everything I had. It’s just about trusting your training, trusting your coach, and that will get you all the way around the track.”

The resulting finish, with McLaughlin overtaking Muhammad in their final strides and setting a world record of 51.46, was one of the most exciting and dramatic of these Summer Games.

It also was noteworthy for what it represents, a metaphorical passing of the torch from one generation of American track star to the next. Muhammad is 31, and though she didn’t defend the gold she won in Rio, her personal-best 51.58 spoke to the way she and McLaughlin have pushed each other to new levels of greatness.

“All three of our times would have won any Olympics any other year,” Muhammad said. “I’m so proud to be part of that history and even more proud of my teammate Sydney. I’m just happy it’s a 1-2 final for USA, and today I’m happy with second.”

Though Muhammad’s career may be making its final turn, much like the most decorated sprinter of our time Allyson Felix, the US runners in their wake inspire hope for the future.

With the 21-year-old McLaughlin leading the way, and 19-year-old Athing Mu, 24-year-old Gabby Thomas, 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton, 24-year-old Rai Benjamin, 22-year-old Kenny Bednarek, and 24-year-old Noah Lyles among the breakout stars, these are the new faces of the sport that, along with swimming and gymnastics, anchors the Summer Games.

There certainly have been disappointments in Tokyo, chief among them the men’s failure to advance to the finals of the 4x100 relay despite having the deepest and fastest roster of sprinters, as well as the men’s inability to snare gold in the 100, 200, or 400 meters despite having the fastest time in the world in each event.

But like the women who torched the record in their 400 hurdles, so too did the men put on a show in that grueling race.

It was there that Benjamin would win silver, behind Norwegian Karsten Warholm’s world- record 45.94 in a race that was an absolute highlight of the Olympics. With Brazilian bronze medal winner Alison dos Santos clocking in at 46.72, the three medalists finished within .78 of a second of each other. That prompted this declaration from Benjamin:

“I would say this was probably the best race ever, in Olympic history. I don’t think any other race compares to what we just did, about two hours ago. It’s undeniable.”

The US men may not have landed much gold, but they did have some fantastic results. Bednarek and Lyles went 2-3 in the 200, 26-year-old Michael Cherry and 23-year-old Michael Norman finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 400.

And then there was Knighton. With a win in his 200 semifinal heat and a fourth-place finish in the final, the high school student has drawn comparisons to none other than Usain Bolt, the all-time Jamaican sprinter whose U18 and U20 records Knighton broke on his way to Tokyo.

Per ESPN Stats & Information, Knighton is the youngest US athlete to place in the top four of an Olympic track event since Wilma Rudolph finished third at age 16 in the 1956 4x100 relay.

As Bednarek put it, “He’s going to be dangerous in the future. Seventeen years old and being able to run this fast. He’s raw, got a lot of talent, and a lot of things to work on.”

With plenty of time to do it. And now, with a full Olympic experience to learn from, plenty to use to get better.

Think of McLaughlin, who didn’t advance past the semifinals in Rio, when she was the youngest American Olympian. Or shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders, the 25-year-old who finished fifth in Rio and returned to medal in Tokyo. Their paths are ones these new young runners will surely try to follow, ones on which they will find plenty of company, some of it that was not in Tokyo.

Remember Sha’Carri Richardson, the gold medal hopeful in the 100 who was suspended for a positive marijuana test after the US trials. Or sprinter Christian Coleman, the 25-year-old 100 runner who was suspended for missing three drug tests in a 12-month span and also missed out on Tokyo.

But mostly remember those who were there, the amazing display in men’s shot put by 28-year-old Ryan Crouser, who kept setting Olympic records on his way to a second straight gold medal. Or Joe Kovacs, the 32-year-old who won his second straight silver behind Crouser.

And perhaps more than anyone, remember Mu, the daughter of Sudanese immigrants who set Tokyo alight with her speed, her confidence, her effervescence, and her joy. She is the first American woman to win gold in the 800 in 53 years.

“This isn’t the last time you’re going to see me run,” Mu said. “This is just the beginning. There is more.

“One thing I will say for those people who are watching me for the first time, even for people who have been watching me for the last couple years: My time is now.

“Six years from now, two years from now, it’s going to be my time. I’m going to do whatever I can in my time no matter what age I am.

“I’m going to do whatever I can to be great.”

Watch out.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.