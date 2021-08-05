Weeks after India’s Delta-driven wave ended, variant persists

Just weeks after India regained its footing from its second wave, pockets of sustained transmission around the country, including the south, are creating ripples of concern about a resurgence. Fresh daily cases, which have sometimes edged above 40,000 and have been concentrated in the state of Kerala, are highlighting the difficulty in stamping out the highly infectious Delta variant even in a country where antibody studies suggest that two-thirds of the population has previous exposure to the virus.

NEW DELHI — Earlier this year, a catastrophic surge in coronavirus cases ripped through India, killing tens of thousands in a matter of weeks, before plunging just as sharply. But even as markets reopened and street life resumed, the virus hasn’t faded away.

Advertisement

India’s experience with the Delta variant, which was responsible for nearly 90 percent of cases in May at the peak of the second wave, offers a preview for other countries, including the United States and China, as they grapple with the stubbornly persistent variant.

Some states in India are seeing the rate of transmission going "in the wrong direction," V.K. Paul, a senior health official, told reporters Tuesday. "That shows the virus wishes to expand. We must curb it with all our might."

So far, public health experts and government officials have been divided about how severe India’s next surge will be and when it will arrive — if it comes at all. But they largely agree that the coronavirus is likely to continue to dog vulnerable swaths of India, and the world, until at least 80 percent of the population is vaccinated or has acquired antibodies from exposure.

The country’s genomics surveillance consortium said in July that the Delta variant remains the “dominant lineage for new cases” in the country. The variant was first identified in India in 2020.

Advertisement

"We're going to live with this virus whether we want it or not, because this virus is going to find a way to live with us," said Giridhar Babu, an epidemiologist based in Bangalore at the Public Health Foundation of India. "Vaccination is the only exit strategy for this pandemic."

Less than 10 percent of India's population is fully vaccinated, and the country's vaccine drive is rolling out slower than expected amid hesitancy and production woes.

Now, worrying data is beginning to resurface.

This week, researchers said the basic reproduction number, or R0, in several Indian states rose back to 1 or exceeded 1 for the first time since early May, suggesting the rate of transmission could be reaccelerating.

The current epicenter is Kerala, a southern state that was hailed globally for its pandemic management in the first wave in 2020. The state accounted for nearly half of the 30,000 cases reported in the country on Tuesday. Neighboring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states have ordered travelers from Kerala to present negative coronavirus tests at border checkpoints. The other area of concern is the northeast, where at least six states are reporting a positivity rate of more than 10 percent.

The Delta variant is continuing to vex health officials and researchers two months after India’s case numbers touched a horrific peak in May of more than 414,000 daily cases, then suddenly dropped and stabilized at around 40,000.

Britain faced a similar drop recently, with new cases plummeting daily for a week even as its public health experts had predicted an exponential surge due to the variant.

Advertisement

In India, some experts say the sharp decline was due to Indians staying at home amid harrowing and unprecedented scenes: Entire families were infected, hospitals were overwhelmed. Patients died for want of oxygen, and corpses were cremated in parks and parking lots as crematoriums ran out of space. Others attribute the falloff to the virus exhausting itself; it infected everyone it could.

Whatever the reason, the variant is lingering in India, while taking root elsewhere. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the Delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox and should be treated almost as a novel virus, according to an internal document obtained by The Washington Post.

Epidemiologists say a nationwide seroprevalence survey released in July, which checks blood samples for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, may offer clues about which regions will be susceptible. Two-thirds of the country’s population appeared to have antibodies after the spring wave, the study showed.

Kerala reported 44 percent seropositivity, the lowest among major states, while Maharashtra, a sprawling western state devastated in April, reported about 58 percent.

"Increased mobility from lockdown relaxations combined with the fact that there is a larger susceptible population will lead to more cases," said Kerala-based health economist Rijo John on the current spike in the state.

As of Tuesday, India had administered 476 million coronavirus vaccine shots, but only 105 million out of a population of nearly 1.4 billion have received both doses, according to government data. Monthslong supply shortages continue to mar rollout efforts.

Advertisement

In Tamil Nadu, which neighbors Kerala, Senthil Karuppiah, the head of the coronavirus response at Madurai's Rajaji Hospital, said his hospital earlier this year administered thousands of vaccine doses at its peak, but a constant shortage has lowered that to between 500 and 800 per day, which he said is far too low.

"We can definitely do more because this is an emergency," Karuppiah said. "We could've vaccinated all of the southern states in two months if we had the vaccines."

The Indian government has shared varying numbers about India’s monthly vaccine production. But the junior health minister, Bharati Pawar, told Parliament recently that the “estimated production capacity” for the two locally produced vaccines was 147.5 million per month — much lower than the number of doses needed to achieve its target of vaccinating all adults by the end of the year. Sputnik, the Russian vaccine, is also available in the country in limited quantities.

Another lesson in India’s experience dealing with its Delta wave: Infection among children isn’t likely to be severe. That has steered the conversation in India about whether to reopen elementary schools that have been shut for more than 15 months. The state of Punjab resumed in-person classes for all age groups this week.

Rajendra Bhosale, an official in the district of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, said that in May, nearly 9,000 coronavirus cases were detected among children, or 10 percent of all cases. But the majority of the cases were asymptomatic, he said.

Advertisement

In Karnataka, people under age 20 accounted for nearly 12 percent of the coronavirus infections in the past five months, a marginal increase from earlier, according to an analysis from the state's coronavirus data management team. Few deaths were reported.

These numbers are at par with data shared by UNICEF on infection rates among children: 14 percent of all coronavirus infections in 103 countries were made up of people under 20. The mortality rate for the age group was less than 1 percent.

Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, who has been following the situation in India closely, said it was difficult to predict when and how the next wave will land. The Delta variant appears to be so infectious that another wave can be prevented only if 80 to 90 percent of the population is vaccinated, Jha estimated.

Hundreds of millions of Indians have not yet been inoculated, he added.

"Much of India is still vulnerable," he said. "That's what keeps me awake at night when I think about the coming weeks and months."