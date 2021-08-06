The Big To-Do: Lin-Manuel Miranda gets animated, Titian reunion at the Gardner, plus advice from Real Housewives

FILM: The computer-animated feature “Vivo” shares creative DNA with “In the Heights,” notably the talents of Lin-Manuel Miranda. He voices the title character, a kinkajou on a mission that takes him from Cuba to Florida, and wrote 10 of the songs. In that regard, “Vivo” compares favorably to last year’s “Soul,” the Globe’s Mark Feeney says in a 2½-star review. But the story doesn’t measure up: “It’s a shame that overactive plotting takes charge.”

Welcome back to The Big To-Do. The Tokyo Olympics wrap up this weekend. The Cape Cod Baseball League playoffs start Friday. The Celtics’ roster is shaping up ( welcome back, Enes Kanter! ). Can fall be far behind?

Advertisement

James Gunn takes over another franchise with “The Suicide Squad,” and the result is ... a 1½-star review that’s almost certainly more entertaining than the movie, a sequel to “Suicide Squad.” “The addition of Gunn, like the addition of a definite article to the title, means more of the same: a baroquely nasty, flauntingly mean two-plus hours of superhero action that is also (a much greater sin) noisily tedious,” Feeney writes.

An animatronic doll gives its name to “Annette,” which stars Adam Driver as a stand-up and Marion Cotillard as an opera singer. The first 45 minutes (of 140) are “strange and borderline transfixing,” enough that the film earns 2 stars from Feeney. “Then it gets considerably stranger and retreats from that border into territory that’s equal parts dismaying and inexplicable. It’s a movie that wants to push moviegoers’ buttons, but it’s a movie wearing mittens.”

Jamila Wignot’s “Ailey” tracks the founder of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater from Depression-era poverty to international renown, but “[w]hen overwhelming success came in the 1970s, he felt unworthy and a fraud,” writes Globe correspondent Peter Keough. The “provocative and stirring” documentary captures a man who “transformed American dance and advanced the cause of civil rights through his deeply personal, tragic, and triumphant art.”

Advertisement

“Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump” “could pass for a smart knockoff of ‘The Office,’ ‘Parks and Recreation,’ or a Christopher Guest mockumentary,” writes Keough — high praise indeed. The six-episode docuseries captures “a locally owned television station in the Nevada town of the title” as the staff navigates the ups and downs of 2020. “All in all, it’s an endearing, hilarious, and therapeutic diversion.”

Writer-director Sian Heder immersed herself in deaf culture before starting work on “CODA,” a coming-of-age story set on Cape Ann, where the filmmaker spent summers as a child. The term stands for “child of deaf adult.” “I was intrigued by the idea of this family, digging into the specificity of a culture that we don’t often get to see on screen,” the Cambridge native tells Globe correspondent Kyung Mi Lee. “I’m looking at the world through different eyes.”

TV: “[P]erhaps not since the 1950s has musical theater enjoyed a more prominent footprint on television,” writes the Globe’s Don Aucoin. The “delightful new ‘Schmigadoon!,’ which manages to simultaneously send up and pay homage to Golden Age musicals like ‘Brigadoon,’ is only the most recent bit of evidence that Broadway is once again teaching TV how to sing and dance.”

In his day job as the Globe’s theater critic, Aucoin recently saw Harriet Harris in Barrington Stage Company’s “Eleanor” and “got to musing about how great it would have been if Bebe, the hilariously scheming talent agent Harris played on ‘Frasier,’ had gotten a spinoff series of her own.” For every “Rhoda,” there’s a “Joey” — but what about Dwight Schrute? Aucoin offers a “few tantalizing what-ifs.”

Advertisement

Anita Jorgensen tested the lighting for "The Rape of Europa" at the Gardner Museum. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

VISUAL ART: The blockbuster exhibition “Titian: Women, Myth and Power,” which opens next week, came together during an international pandemic — and that was only one of the challenges the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum staff faced. “Oh my God, it’s nothing short of a miracle,” museum director Peggy Fogelman tells Globe art critic Murray Whyte. He tells the fascinating inside story.

Once a week, common art welcomes unhoused, low-income, and volunteer artists to a rented space where “we get reminded we’re not alone,” the Rev. Mary Eaton of common cathedral tells Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. “We get to have joy.” Says artist in residence Allie Mattison, “Making art for the purpose of an end product has gone out the window. Now it’s more about process and collaborative community building.”

“Hair Stories,” at the Newport Art Museum, “tangles with hair’s many meanings — as a signal of identity, as a measure of beauty and virility, as a memento of a lost loved one,” writes McQuaid. “At a time when wearing cornrows and dreadlocks can still break dress codes in some schools, the majesty and expressive potential of Black hair flows through this show, claiming power and embodying grief.”

Advertisement

“May, June, and July were the strongest months I’ve had in the last 30 years,” Rice Polak Gallery owner Marla Rice tells McQuaid. As the Provincetown art community emerges from last month’s COVID-19 outbreak, the hard-earned lessons of the past year-plus are paying off. Says year-round resident Fermin Rojas, a filmmaker and art collector, “It boils down to each person’s individual comfort zone.”

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas, including life with the not-yet-vaccine-eligible under-12 set. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times. Sign up for the newsletter here.

PHOTOGRAPHY: The 27th annual Juried Members Exhibition is the largest of the four shows at the Griffin Museum of Photography‚ with works by 58 artists that “reflect, without being restricted to, what would seem to be a set of clear preferences: for the self-consciously artistic, the painterly, the superimposition of picture planes, dramatic lighting, blurring and visual trickeration generally, vague and/or weighty titles,” writes Mark Feeney.

The National Park Foundation “invited amateur photographers to submit their favorite shots from a decade of adventures in national parks and federal recreational lands,” and the results are “stunning,” Globe correspondents Diane Bair and Pamela Wright report. Mute your devices and check out the winners of the 2020 “Best of the Decade” Share the Experience contest.

Advertisement

MUSIC: The 1978 Billy Joel single “My Life” “is a neat encapsulation of what makes so much of Joel’s work resonate even in 2021 ... it has a propulsive piano line, a soaring chorus, and lyrics that needle ideas of ‘propriety,’” writes Globe correspondent Maura Johnston. Wednesday’s Fenway Park show ended with “Piano Man,” “a neat bit of metacommentary that doubled as a way to bring down the house one more time.”

LOVE LETTERS: Ready for a fresh start? Aren’t we all? The theme of season 5 of the “Love Letters” podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “New Beginnings.” The episodes tell stories about love that’s new, revived, reinvented, and full of hope. The latest installment tackles trying to figure out if — and when — you’ve met “the one.” Listen here.

Boston's Floor Lords

DANCE: Free breaking (breakdancing) events abound this weekend, culminating in “the 40th anniversary celebration of Boston’s oldest, most esteemed breaking crew, the Floor Lords,” writes Globe correspondent Karen Campbell. Expect a spectacle. “[C]rowds love to see amazing kids dance,“ says Floor Lords president Alex Diaz. “We kinda have a saying, ‘Once a Floor Lord, always a Floor Lord.’”

In its Jacob’s Pillow debut, Dallas Black Dance Theatre displays its “spectacular, virtuosic style of contemporary movement” in Darrell Grand Moultrie’s “Like Water,” Christopher L. Huggins’s “Night Run,” and Claude Alexander III’s “Face What’s Facing You!” All three “works are well-crafted dances full of meaning and mood,” writes Globe correspondent Janine Parker.

FOOD & DINING: Pandemic isolation added a twist to familiar stories of grandchildren learning to cook family recipes: video. “It’s difficult to feel connected to Indian culture, especially because I don’t speak any Indian language fluently,” writes Globe correspondent Maya Homan. “But this past year of cooking lessons with my Aaji has given me more than just a few extra recipes in my arsenal. These dishes are a part of my heritage.”

“One-bowl meals are a light, easy, adaptable, healthy way to eat,” writes former Globe food editor Sheryl Julian. Having run through rice, grains, and rice vermicelli, she’s celebrating summer flavors and textures on a base of angel hair pasta. “One favorite combination is charred broccoli, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers sprinkled with salt and left for an hour to ‘pickle,’ a few slices of something off the grill, all topped with tomatoes and greens.” Sold!

BOOKS: “For better or for worse, the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise rewrote the rules for what reality TV could be,” writes Working On It columnist Christina Tucker. What does that have to do with self-help books? Housewives Margaret Josephs and Dorinda Medley have graced the genre with their wisdom, and Tucker weighs in: “Are people clamoring for advice from these women? And if so, why? Lucky for you, I have some answers!”

THEATER: In “Seared,” playwright Theresa Rebeck uses behind-the-scenes drama in a restaurant kitchen to explore universal issues. “At a certain point it becomes a personal question and a serious artistic question,” she tells Globe correspondent Christopher Wallenberg. “How do you survive as an artist?” The Gloucester Stage Company production of the 2018 play opens Friday.

LOOK AGAIN: You only have until Sunday to enjoy Free Shakespeare on the Common — Don Aucoin praised John Douglas Thompson, who plays Prospero in Commonwealth Shakespeare Company’s production of “The Tempest,” for bringing “distinctive shadings and a sense of fresh discovery to a much-performed role” — but outdoor-Shakespeare season isn’t over yet. Brown Box Theatre Project is back with “Much Ado About Nothing” for three-plus weeks of “performances at 13 outdoor stages and workshops at four libraries across the state,” reports Globe correspondent Necee Regis.