Bo Burnham and Phoebe Bridgers perform ‘That Funny Feeling’ in LA

While plagiarism wasn’t in the cards, Bridgers and Burnham did get to perform the first-ever live version of the song Wednesday night at the Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles. They appeared as surprise guests on Pete Holmes’s monthly “Living at Largo” show, according to Variety.

In June, Phoebe Bridgers posted an Instagram story that shared Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” from his Netflix special, “Bo Burnham: Inside.” She typed, “Every bone in my body wants to plagiarize this.”

Bridgers first performed “Motion Sickness” and “Moon Song” before bringing out Burnham, much to the audience’s excitement. Bridgers sang lead vocals while Burnham, a Hamilton native, joined her on keyboard and harmonies.

The Largo prohibits electronics, phones, and cameras, but fans caught wind of the collaboration via a blurry Instagram photo posted Thursday night to the venue’s account, showing a smiling Bridgers and Burnham together. Since then, fans have been requesting a video across social media.

In “All Eyes On Me” from his Netflix special, Burnham recounts how he took five years off from performing live comedy because he had experienced severe panic attacks onstage. He breaks into the song and explains how he improved his mental health to a point where he considered performing again.

“I got so much better in fact that in January of 2020, I thought, ‘You know what? I should start performing again. I’ve been hiding from the world and I need to re-enter,’ ” Burnham says in the special, winding up for the punchline. “And then . . . the funniest thing happened.”

For Burnham, the live performance marks his first in a while. Seeing his fans’ response, it is a welcome re-entry.

Riana Buchman can be reached at riana.buchman@globe.com.