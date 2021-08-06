Bo Burnham and Phoebe Bridgers perform ‘That Funny Feeling’ in LA

In June, Phoebe Bridgers posted an Instagram story that shared Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” from his Netflix special, “Bo Burnham: Inside.” She typed, “Every bone in my body wants to plagiarize this.”
While plagiarism wasn’t in the cards, Bridgers and Burnham did get to perform the first-ever live version of the song Wednesday night at the Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles. They appeared as surprise guests on Pete Holmes’s monthly “Living at Largo” show, according to Variety.
Bo Burnham just joined Phoebe Bridgers on stage at the Largo for the first-ever live performance of "That Funny Feeling." Yup!— Ethan Shanfeld (@ethanshanfeld) August 5, 2021
Bridgers first performed “Motion Sickness” and “Moon Song” before bringing out Burnham, much to the audience’s excitement. Bridgers sang lead vocals while Burnham, a Hamilton native, joined her on keyboard and harmonies.
Advertisement
The Largo prohibits electronics, phones, and cameras, but fans caught wind of the collaboration via a blurry Instagram photo posted Thursday night to the venue’s account, showing a smiling Bridgers and Burnham together. Since then, fans have been requesting a video across social media.
WHERE IS THE VIDEO OF BO BURNHAM AND PHOEBE BRIDGERS PERFORMING THAT FUNNY FEELING TOGETHER LIVE I NEED IT— madi (@turbulentmt) August 5, 2021
phoebe bridgers covered bo burnham and you’re telling me there isn’t a video?????— sara ! (@damianospissjar) August 5, 2021
Apparently Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham performed That Funny Feeling together but there's no video because the venue didn't allow recording, the universe is a cruel mistress— 💙 em 💙 (@emwgr) August 5, 2021
In “All Eyes On Me” from his Netflix special, Burnham recounts how he took five years off from performing live comedy because he had experienced severe panic attacks onstage. He breaks into the song and explains how he improved his mental health to a point where he considered performing again.
“I got so much better in fact that in January of 2020, I thought, ‘You know what? I should start performing again. I’ve been hiding from the world and I need to re-enter,’ ” Burnham says in the special, winding up for the punchline. “And then . . . the funniest thing happened.”
For Burnham, the live performance marks his first in a while. Seeing his fans’ response, it is a welcome re-entry.
Riana Buchman can be reached at riana.buchman@globe.com.