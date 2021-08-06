In Boston, museumgoers will need to pack their masks again

Effective Saturday, Boston’s three biggest art museums will once again require face coverings for visitors over the age of 5. And this time around, the individual’s vaccination status isn’t a factor whatsoever.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Institute of Contemporary Art, and Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum announced new mask mandates this week after loosening restrictions in late May. The decisions came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed Suffolk County at “substantial” risk for coronavirus transmission. In areas with substantial or high risk, CDC guidance calls for indoor masking regardless of vaccination status.