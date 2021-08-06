In Boston, museumgoers will need to pack their masks again

Effective Saturday, Boston’s three biggest art museums will once again require face coverings for visitors over the age of 5. And this time around, the individual’s vaccination status isn’t a factor whatsoever.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Institute of Contemporary Art, and Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum announced new mask mandates this week after loosening restrictions in late May. The decisions came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed Suffolk County at “substantial” risk for coronavirus transmission. In areas with substantial or high risk, CDC guidance calls for indoor masking regardless of vaccination status.
Policies vary slightly across organizations. At the MFA, face coverings are now required everywhere on campus — both indoors and outdoors. At the ICA and Gardner, however, visitors can lower their masks in outdoor spaces, such as patios and gardens.
Timed tickets, purchased in advance, are still required or strongly recommended for all three museums. At the Gardner, the mask mandate returns just ahead of “Titian: Women, Myth, and Power,” a sure-to-be blockbuster which opens Thursday. Be sure to check individual websites or call ahead before your visit.
Riana Buchman can be reached at riana.buchman@globe.com.