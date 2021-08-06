Green Day and Weezer get the party restarted at Fenway

As the opening act, the Interrupters now have the honor of being the first band a great many Bostonians saw after 18 months of lockdown, quarantine, and restrictions. The L.A. ska four-piece — distinguished by the guttural rasp of singer Aimee Interrupter — kicked off with the appropriately welcoming “A Friend Like Me,” and their own agreeable material was complemented by an unapologetic cover of Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” the hook of which made for a perfect ska trombone line.

“Oh my God, we are finally together. It took us two years, but we’ve finally found each other.” Those were the first words spoken by Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong to a sold-out Fenway Park audience Thursday night, one year after the band was supposed to play the ballpark and about a year and a half after it became clear that it wouldn’t. But with the country largely reopened for now, Green Day and Weezer — but not Hella Mega tourmates Fall Out Boy, who dropped out of several stops due to a COVID exposure within their crew — brought live music back to a stadium full of people who’ve gone without for too long.

Weezer leaned into the theme of the new “Van Weezer,” taking a stage festooned with a flying W logo and massive lightning bolts as Van Halen’s “Jump” played. With his mullet, moustache, and chunky black glasses, frontman Rivers Cuomo looked like a cross between Scorpions guitarist Rudolf Schenker and Garth from “Wayne’s World.” The band’s songs showcased much of the same openhearted, fist-to-the-sky awesomeness that characterized pre-Nirvana pop metal, although even a loving “Panama” rewrite like “The End of the Game” inevitably resolved into a creamy power pop chorus.

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo does his best Gene Simmons imitation at Fenway Park. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

And if new songs like that one and “All the Good Ones” were formulaic Weezer jams, it remained a solid formula, producing the still-effective build of “Undone — The Sweater Song,” the triumph of (and in) nerdhood of “Buddy Holly,” and the bent “El Scorcho,” whose line “I asked you to go to the Green Day concert” now seemed prophetic. In fact, Cuomo might have relied more on the formula for Fall Out Boy’s “Sugar, We’re Goin Down,” a potentially ideal full-band cover. It certainly worked wonders when they reached the glorious chorus of Toto’s “Africa,” the song that made Weezer the rare band that acquires a new signature song more than two decades into its career.

And then there was Green Day, coming in hot with the blaring “American Idiot” and shifting to the roaring bounce of “Holiday.” With all the pent-up energy of the last year and a half coming uncoiled, the band was fired up and never relented. And it wasn’t just the punk songs. The new “Pollyanna” (with hints of New Order and an “It’s wonderful to be alive” refrain) was closer to upbeat New Wave, and the mournful, anthemic “21 Guns” suggested a cello part that didn’t exist. Then there was the finely wrought “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” delicate but with power nonetheless.

Billie Joe Armstrong on the Fenway stage. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

And of course that energy charged up pounders like “Welcome to Paradise” and the careening glam slash “Hitchin’ a Ride.” It ran through “Longview,” where a camera affixed to the head of Mike Dirnt’s bass offered a view down the neck as he played the song that most benefited from the angle. And it electrified the multi-part punk epic “Jesus of Suburbia,” held together with hooks and conviction until the launch back into the final riff echoed the power of Patti Smith’s “Gloria.” All that was left after that was Armstrong, alone with an acoustic guitar, singing “I hope you had the time of your life” to an audience ready at last for exactly that.

GREEN DAY

With Weezer and The Interrupters. At Fenway Park, Thursday