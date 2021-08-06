Local bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 1

2. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

3. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S

4. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

5. The Cellist Daniel Silva Harper

6. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

7. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

8. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

9. The Plot Jean Hanff Korelitz Celadon Books

10. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country Amanda Gorman Viking

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker Penguin Press

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

3. Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner Knopf

4. This Is Your Mind on Plants Michael Pollan Penguin Press

5. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

6. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever Ecco

7. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton

8. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

9. The Hummingbirds’ Gift: Wonder, Beauty, and Renewal on Wings Sy Montgomery Atria

10. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

2. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

3. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

4. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

7. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

8. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

9. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

4. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

5. Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life Lulu Miller S&S

6. Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot Mikki Kendall Penguin

7. All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K. Wilkinson (Eds.) One World

8. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood Trevor Noah One World

9. Agent Sonya: The Spy Next Door Ben Macintyre Crown

10. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Aug. 1. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.