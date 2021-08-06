Margot Wood discusses ‘Fresh,’ her queer coming-of-age story set at Emerson College

Now, Wood is on the other side of publishing, with her debut novel, “Fresh,” out this week from Amulet Books. The YA fiction novel follows a freshman at Emerson College, Wood’s alma mater, as she navigates her first year away from home.

For nearly a decade, Margot Wood has devoted her career to the publishing industry. She founded and ran Epic Reads , Harper Collins Publishers’ online teen community, until 2017. She’s currently director of sales and marketing at Oni Press in Portland, Ore.

Loosely inspired by Jane Austen’s “Emma,” the main character, Elliot, plays matchmaker for friends and sticks her nose in places it probably doesn’t belong, with plenty of Easter eggs for fans of the literary classic. We spoke to Wood about the market for college-set books, her inspirations for “Fresh,” and the book’s Boston setting.

Q. How did you get the idea for “Fresh”?

A. “Fresh” is inspired by “Emma” by Jane Austen, but also my experiences as a freshman at Emerson College. I started with my experiences and got the characters, the tone, the vibe, and the key themes, and then I got stuck in the plot. It wasn’t until I reread “Emma” and realized how much it reminded me of my book concept. So, I rewrote with this framework of “Emma” and fit in everything that I had already written into this new loosely inspired retelling.

Q. How does “Emma” play a role in “Fresh?”

A. “Emma” provides the foundation for the plot structure in “Fresh,” but even more so; it was the true inspiration behind the romantic plot. I love Emma and Mr. Knightley’s dynamic, their push and pull, the way Mr. Knightley is the only one to call Emma out on her crap. I really wanted to honor their relationship and the romance between Elliot and her resident adviser, Rose, was directly inspired by that element in the Austen classic.

Emma is one of my favorite literary characters of all time. She’s loud and proud and funny and overly confident and full of energy. She’s been around for 206 years and yet she is still someone I would want to be friends with today.

Margot Wood's new YA novel, "Fresh," is a modern retellling of "Emma" set at Emerson College. Handout

Q. As an “Emma” retelling, how does “Fresh” compare to “Clueless,” arguably the most popular teen “Emma” retelling?

A. I could never compare “Fresh” to the masterpiece that is “Clueless,” but I did throw in a few references to the movie in my book as an homage to it! What I love about each “Emma” retelling is the spin each retelling takes with the themes explored. While “Clueless” focuses a lot on social class by way of high school social hierarchy, I spend a lot of time in “Fresh” exploring the marriage theme by way of what it means to be a good romantic and sexual partner.

Q. What inspired you to set a book at Emerson College and in Boston?

A. One of the key things about the main character, Elliot, is that she doesn’t know what she wants to study. That’s very common at a big school, but not at Emerson. It’s extremely rare for somebody to be at Emerson and not know what they want to do. I wanted to have Elliot stand out.

The other reason is because Emerson is super gay and queer friendly. I really wanted to have this environment where your sexual and gender identities aren’t a big deal. I wanted the queerness to be natural. I didn’t want the story to be about Elliot and her queerness — I want it to be about Elliot and her messiness, and she just happens to also be queer.

Q. What kind of specific Boston references can readers look for in the book?

A. Besides the Emerson campus, there’s a party scene in Allston — of course — references to Dunkin’, Tufts University, Pho Pasteur, the Garment District, Beacon Hill, and a few other places.

Q. “Fresh” centers around college-age characters. Do you think there’s a gap in the market for books focusing on this age group?

A. There’s a big gap. “Fresh” could’ve been written in high school, but I didn’t really come of age until those years between like 18 and 24. I think a lot of people also have most of their coming-of-age moment in college as well. I really wanted to contribute to this new trend and growing market of books set in the college years. Am I the first one to do it? No, but I’m really hoping that if it does well, we can maybe open doors for other books set in that same period.

Q. Was it challenging to jump back into a college mind-set?

A. It wasn’t difficult because my whole freshman year is burned in my memory. While I wasn’t able to visit Emerson’s campus, I talked to current Emerson students to make sure that it was still the same old Emerson that I went to and that the open-mindedness of the study body hadn’t changed.

Q. Is a second book in the works?

A. “Fresh” is just a one-and-done unless it sells really well. Then, who knows? Maybe I’ll send Elliot to Emerson’s abroad campus in the Netherlands. I am sort of starting to work on something new in the adult section, but I can’t talk about that yet.

Interview was condensed and edited for clarity.

Deanna Schwartz can be reached at deanna.schwartz@globe.com and on Twitter @deannaschwartzz.



