Speaking for one’s self

I am explaining this first so that you will understand why it’s significant that Eric Garcia, the author of “ We’re Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation ,” is autistic (as well as the compounded rarity of what you’re currently reading: a book on autism, by an autistic author, reviewed by an autistic reviewer). While Garcia interweaves his own life in the book’s larger narrative, his goal is much broader: as he writes early on, “when I decided to start writing about autism as an autistic person, I chose to place myself within the larger context of autism’s narrative. … If I am going to write about myself, I am taking as many autistic people as I can along with me.”

“Nothing about us without us” is one of the primary principles of the disabled community: a group of people historically disenfranchised from not only the decisions that determine the paths of our lives, but the narratives that describe them. It’s a disconnect that’s clearly visible in discussions of autism, where autistic writers have been concentrated in the field of memoir, and the research and scholarship responsible for situating us in larger context are overwhelmingly dominated by non-autistic voices.

To that end, Garcia’s account of his life runs parallel to interviews, profiles, and research. He’s clear in the limits of his approach, and one of the points he reiterates throughout is the impossibility and irresponsibility of attempting to reduce the tremendously diverse autistic community to gross generalization. Likewise, while it would be easy for Garcia, an assistant editor at the Washington Post, to hold himself up as an example of autistic achievement, he’s acutely aware of the privilege and luck that have facilitated his life and career. When he cites his own experience, it’s most often as a best-case scenario: a means of highlighting the difference that those supports can make and to argue for the importance of making them accessible to all autistic people.

Garcia approaches his subjects with the bias of earned expertise. Even when he’s covering intersections outside of his own experience, he lends credence and platform to the voices and experiences of autistic people —particularly autistic adults, who are massively underrepresented in research on and coverage of autism.

Garcia goes out of his way to address and challenge both popular assumptions about autism and the cultural ableism that scaffolds them. He argues, for instance, that the disproportionate emphasis on cultivating autistic talent in STEM fields results in neglect of autistic people in the humanities; but goes a step further, relating that inequity with the damaging precept that the value and worth of any person should be tied to their employability. He likewise challenges the paternalism under which autistic people struggle for the freedom to make their own choices and mistakes, pointing out that “for autistic and other disabled people, every bad decision becomes a referendum on your right to live independently.”

These and many of the other concepts Garcia introduces will be familiar ground to any readers conversant with the language of the disability rights movement. That, in fact, is where Garcia’s perspective stands out most: “We’re Not Broken” is a book not about autism, but about autistic people. Garcia’s perspective is firmly grounded in the social model of disability, a concept he introduces formally five chapters in but espouses in spirit throughout. While he touches briefly on the epidemiology of autism and the complicated politics of cures and regulatory therapies like applied behavior analysis, his primary focus is highlighting and amplifying the perspectives of autistic people and arguing for our humanity and right to self-definition — to challenge “the expectation for autistic people that life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are not rights but a diploma that they must earn.”

The one area in which Garcia’s careful reporting breaks down his is handling of the LGBTQ+ autistic community in general and gender identities in particular. There, despite clearly good intentions and prescient insight, his language lags noticeably behind the current standard. This, as well as my other reservations about the book — occasional disorganization and tangents long enough to distract from the chapters they occupy — are more editorial issues than authorial ones.

Early on, Garcia describes the experience of watching a video by late autistic activist Mel Baggs: “I felt chills. I felt as if I had been an immigrant in a foreign country my whole life and I’d just heard someone speak my native tongue. There might be different dialects, but we had similar grammar.” Garcia’s experience of recognition isn’t far from what I felt reading this book: Garcia’s perspective, the care he takes with language, the way he parses and prioritizes information, his asides and qualifiers, will likely feel intimately familiar to autistic readers.

This is, of course, a double-edged sword: to write in an authentically autistic voice is not only to welcome fellow travelers, but to challenge non-autistic readers to venture out of a comfort zone in which they’re used to voices of expertise that echo their own, to accept and understand flows of ideas that may seem initially counterintuitive or unnecessarily long-winded. “We’re Not Broken” isn’t just a history or overview of issues facing autistic people: it’s a referendum on and affirmation of our humanity and our expertise in our own lives and community. When you open its cover, you are entering a space defined — as it should be — by autistic perspective.

“WE’RE NOT BROKEN: Changing the Autism Conversation”

By Eric Garcia

Mariner Books, 304 pages, $27

Jay Edidin is a writer, editor, and podcaster; and a good card to pull when your parents claim that knowing that Cyclops’s optic blasts aren’t lasers can’t net you a real job.