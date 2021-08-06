This ‘7 Rooms’ isn’t quite full enough

A fringe company that aims for impact with everything it does and often succeeds, Flat Earth deserves credit for conceiving such an ambitious project. But the execution of this collaborative effort, based on Edgar Allan Poe’s Gothic tale and presented on Zoom, is too uneven to build or sustain the atmosphere of dread that would enable “7 Rooms” to unsettle us as it should.

The idea behind Flat Earth Theatre’s “7 Rooms: The Masque of the Red Death” is an undeniably timely one. If ever a moment cried out for a cautionary tale about self-defeating human behavior in the face of a deadly plague, this is it.

As you may recall from your high school English class, Poe’s story involves a louche aristocrat named Prospero who hosts a festive masquerade ball inside his walled abbey, convinced that the “Red Death” raging in the world outside cannot touch him or his guests. The Red Death does not remain outside those walls for long; the evening does not end well for Prospero or the partygoers.

For this stage adaptation, Flat Earth paired seven Boston-area playwrights with seven local directors to create seven short plays, united by the narration of Prospero, played by Juliet Bowler. Each play transpires in a different room, and the audience experiences them via a succession of Zoom windows, navigating from room to color-coded room.

“We shall ride out the Red Death together,” Prospero says at the start of the evening. “We’re here until the end of the world.” But skilled though Bowler is, the role is too broadly written to get under our skin and keep us off-balance.

Bair Nodelman (left) and Jo Michael Rezes in one of the plays that make up "7 Rooms: The Masque of the Red Death." Jake Scaltreto

Poe’s story carries an obvious COVID-era resonance, and “7 Rooms” theoretically should reverberate still further now because of the fresh wave of anxiety fueled by the current spread of the Delta variant. Yet the disparate pieces of “7 Rooms” vary so much in the quality of the writing and performance that they ultimately don’t cohere into a satisfying whole.

For my money the most effective drama in “7 Rooms” has to do with a different kind of plague: racism.

Written by Cliff Odle and directed by Johnny Nichols Jr., the play unfolds in the Blue Room and focuses on a smugly entitled white singer (Sydney Roslin) whose career has prospered by performing the songs of a long-dead blueswoman. She is convinced her mission is to “save the blues” — a notion viewed with extreme skepticism by the Black woman (played by Kira Sarai Helper) to whom the singer is helpfully explaining it.

At first, the play appears to be an overly on-the-nose examination of cultural appropriation. But Odle’s play delivers a jolting and incisive twist — beginning with a kiss on the white woman’s cheek by the Black woman — that raises the stakes by moving the action beyond allegory into the realm of the directly and inescapably personal.

Unfortunately, too few of the other plays in “7 Rooms” are as successful in building a framework that can support their explorations of denial, selfishness, isolation, connection — and, fatally, disconnection.

7 ROOMS: THE MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH

