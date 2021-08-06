A TV legend’s biggest regret — and best advice

Take the peerless Norman Lear, one of the most influential figures in the history of television comedy.

It’s always interesting — and kind of reassuring for us mere mortals — when monumentally successful people talk about their failures.

Lear, who just turned 99, created and/or developed “All in the Family,” “Maude,” “The Jeffersons,” “One Day at a Time” (and its remake), “Sanford and Son,” and “Good Times.”

As a writer and producer, it was Lear who proved once and for all that a sitcom and a social conscience can coexist without shortchanging either.

When Entertainment Weekly recently asked him what three things he’d “like to go back and do over or do differently,” Lear replied that he could only think of one, but made clear he’s still pained by that one thing. It was the failure of “The Nancy Walker Show,” on which Lear served as executive producer.

By the time her eponymous sitcom premiered in 1976, Walker had endeared herself to TV viewers as Ida Morgenstern, Rhoda’s mother, first on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and then on its spinoff, “Rhoda.”

To theatergoers of an earlier era, Walker was beloved for her portrayal of Hildy, the cab driver, in the 1944-46 Broadway production of “On the Town,” in which the actress delivered showstopping performances of the rowdy comedy songs “Come Up to My Place” and “I Can Cook, Too.”

In “The Nancy Walker Show,” she played the owner of a talent agency, married to a naval officer portrayed by William Daniels. The sitcom was a flop, canceled after only a dozen episodes, a rare thing for Lear in the mid-’70s, when he was a television powerhouse with a Midas touch.

In the EW interview, Lear called Walker “one of the funniest people I’ve ever worked with, skipping over generations of people who made me laugh … a major performer and comedian. And one of the funniest people there ever was.”

Then he added regretfully: “And I didn’t get it right. It didn’t work as well as it should have worked for this great performer. It hurts for me to say this, but since you asked if I have a regret or would like to do something again, I would love to do that again.”

The ethos that makes Norman Lear Norman Lear is perfectly captured in the interview when he describes how he instructed the writers on his TV shows “to pay a lot of attention to their kids, their marriages, their families, the newspapers, everything that was going on in our country, in our schools and our workplaces and our lives. And write about that.”

“It isn’t important that the roast is ruined and the boss is coming to dinner. It’s important that your 14-year-old is behaving in a way that makes you think he or she is terribly unhappy, and you’ve got to get to the bottom of that to help the child through it. Let’s work with real problems. There’s comedy in the foolishness of the human condition.”

Contemporary TV writers, producers, and show-runners, take note.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.