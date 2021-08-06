Virtual author readings for Aug. 8-14

Danielle Legros Georges (” The Dear Remote Nearness of You ”) and Jean Dany Joachim (”Quartier”) read at 3 p.m. at the National Park Service’s Summer Poetry Festival .

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.

MONDAY

Anita Kopacz (”Shallow Waters”) and LaTanya McQueen (”When the Reckoning Comes”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

TUESDAY

Virginia Feito (”Mrs. March”) is in conversation with Samantha Irby at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Andrew Aydin, L. Fury, and Nate Powell (”Run: Book One”) are in conversation with Jerry Craft at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Joanna Schaffhausen (”Gone for Good”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Ha Jin (”A Song Everlasting”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Cecily Strong (”This Will All Be Over Soon”) is in conversation with Chanel Miller at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are $33.25 and include a shipped copy of the book).

WEDNESDAY

Charles Seife (”Hawking Hawking: The Selling of a Scientific Celebrity”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Eleanor Henderson (”Everything I Have Is Yours: A Marriage”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Elizabeth de Veer (”The Ocean in Winter”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Jodie Slaughter (”White Whiskey Bargain”) is in conversation with Andrea Martucci at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Rajani LaRocca (“Much Ado about Baseball”) and Anna Staniszewski (“Clique Here”) read in-person at 8 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Joyce Carol Oates (”Breathe”) is in conversation with Jonathan Santlofer at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are $34.25 and include a shipped copy of the book).

THURSDAY

Rémy Ngamije (”The Eternal Audience of One”) is in conversation with Maaza Mengiste at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Mary Jo Bang (”Purgatorio”) and Maria Dahvana Headley (”Beowulf: A New Translation”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Nicola Harrison (”The Show Girl”) is in conversation with Fiona Davis at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Mary Dixie Carter (”The Photographer”) is in conversation with Laura Zigman at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Rita Dove (”Playlist for the Apocalypse”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Grolier Poetry Book Shop (the event will be streamed virtually as well as on a projector in the store. In-person admission is $10) . . . Angel Khoury (”Between Tides”) reads at 8 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.

FRIDAY

Julie Klam (”The Almost Legendary Morris Sisters: A True Story of Family Fiction”) is in conversation with Matthew Klam at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

SATURDAY

Susana Lange, Idra Novey (”Lean Against This Late Hour”) and Charlotte Whittle (”Notes from Childhood”) are in conversation with Stefan Tobler at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.