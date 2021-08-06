fb-pixel Skip to main content
Virtual author readings for Aug. 8-14

Updated August 6, 2021, 12 minutes ago

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY

Danielle Legros Georges (”The Dear Remote Nearness of You”) and Jean Dany Joachim (”Quartier”) read at 3 p.m. at the National Park Service’s Summer Poetry Festival.

MONDAY

Anita Kopacz (”Shallow Waters”) and LaTanya McQueen (”When the Reckoning Comes”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

TUESDAY

Virginia Feito (”Mrs. March”) is in conversation with Samantha Irby at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Andrew Aydin, L. Fury, and Nate Powell (”Run: Book One”) are in conversation with Jerry Craft at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Joanna Schaffhausen (”Gone for Good”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Ha Jin (”A Song Everlasting”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Cecily Strong (”This Will All Be Over Soon”) is in conversation with Chanel Miller at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are $33.25 and include a shipped copy of the book).

WEDNESDAY

Charles Seife (”Hawking Hawking: The Selling of a Scientific Celebrity”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Eleanor Henderson (”Everything I Have Is Yours: A Marriage”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Elizabeth de Veer (”The Ocean in Winter”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Jodie Slaughter (”White Whiskey Bargain”) is in conversation with Andrea Martucci at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Rajani LaRocca (“Much Ado about Baseball”) and Anna Staniszewski (“Clique Here”) read in-person at 8 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Joyce Carol Oates (”Breathe”) is in conversation with Jonathan Santlofer at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are $34.25 and include a shipped copy of the book).

THURSDAY

Rémy Ngamije (”The Eternal Audience of One”) is in conversation with Maaza Mengiste at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Mary Jo Bang (”Purgatorio”) and Maria Dahvana Headley (”Beowulf: A New Translation”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Nicola Harrison (”The Show Girl”) is in conversation with Fiona Davis at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Mary Dixie Carter (”The Photographer”) is in conversation with Laura Zigman at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Rita Dove (”Playlist for the Apocalypse”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Grolier Poetry Book Shop (the event will be streamed virtually as well as on a projector in the store. In-person admission is $10) . . . Angel Khoury (”Between Tides”) reads at 8 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.

FRIDAY

Julie Klam (”The Almost Legendary Morris Sisters: A True Story of Family Fiction”) is in conversation with Matthew Klam at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

SATURDAY

Susana Lange, Idra Novey (”Lean Against This Late Hour”) and Charlotte Whittle (”Notes from Childhood”) are in conversation with Stefan Tobler at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

