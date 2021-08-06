DraftKings impresses Wall Street with sales growth and NFT plans

“At this stage, we’re not seeing any signs of the economy’s reopening impacting demand for our mobile product offerings,” DraftKings chief executive Jason Robins said on a call with analysts.

DraftKings reported on Friday that its second-quarter revenue jumped 320 percent from a year ago to $298 million as customers placed wagers on spring and summer sporting events like the Masters, the NBA playoffs, Wimbledon, and UFC fights. Wall Street analysts on average had forecast revenue of only $247 million.

The reopening of restaurants, movie theaters, and other entertainment venues has cut into some online activities but apparently not online gambling.

Advertisement

DraftKings’ stock, which had gained almost 60 percent over the past year, was up 1 percent in late-morning trading on Friday to $50.77 after the second-quarter results were released.

The Boston-based company also further detailed its plan to expand into the buzzy new market of selling digital collectibles based on the same technology as bitcoin. DraftKings said on July 21 it was creating a marketplace for buying and selling its own line of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

On Friday, Robins said that the company had signed exclusive deals for producing NFTs with athletes including Tom Brady, Tiger Woods, Derek Jeter, Wayne Gretzky, Tony Hawk, and Naomi Osaka.

“Our first NFT drop will be in the near future and instantaneously millions of customers will have the ability to seamlessly buy and sell digital collectibles across sports, entertainment, and culture using their existing DraftKings account,” Robins said. “But this is our first foray into something that’s a little bit different so we’ll have to see how the data shakes out,” he added.

The company is not expecting a “huge amount” of added revenue from the NFT marketplace this year. “This will be very early days of us launching,” Robins said.

Advertisement

The NFT marketplace has focused mainly on digital works of art, such as a piece called “The First 5,000 Days” by the artist Beeple which sold for $69 million in March. But the NBA has partnered with Dapper Labs to sell video clips from basketball games as NFTs garnering substantial sales of close to $700 million over the past year.





Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.