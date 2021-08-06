EQRx to go public in $1.8 billion SPAC deal, with plan to make drugs cost less

Cambridge startup EQRx announced Friday that it is raising $1.8 billion by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, to advance what it calls a “new pharma” platform.

The SPAC deal comes less than two years after the company was founded on the bold premise that it could dramatically lower drug prices. To do that, EQRx plans to develop medicines for known disease targets, to decrease the cost of development and increase its chances of winning regulatory approval. It will also partner with health systems and insurers.

The merger with CM Life Sciences III, a SPAC affiliated with Casdin Capital and Corvex Management, values EQRx at $3.65 billion.