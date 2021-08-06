EQRx to go public in $1.8 billion SPAC deal, with plan to make drugs cost less

Cambridge startup EQRx announced Friday that it is raising $1.8 billion by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, to advance what it calls a “new pharma” platform.
The SPAC deal comes less than two years after the company was founded on the bold premise that it could dramatically lower drug prices. To do that, EQRx plans to develop medicines for known disease targets, to decrease the cost of development and increase its chances of winning regulatory approval. It will also partner with health systems and insurers.
The merger with CM Life Sciences III, a SPAC affiliated with Casdin Capital and Corvex Management, values EQRx at $3.65 billion.
Most of what EQRx is working on remains under wraps, but it disclosed that some of its late-stage drug programs would address cancer and inflammatory conditions. Exscientia and AbCellera, two companies using artificial intelligence for drug discovery, have entered into drug-engineering collaborations with EQRx.
“We are moving rapidly toward the potential commercialization of our lead oncology programs while continuing to grow our pipeline to address the high-cost disease areas of today and in the future,” said Melanie Nallicheri, president and chief operating officer of EQRx, who will take over as CEO next month. She will replace Alexis Borisy, a former partner of the Boston venture capital firm Third Rock Ventures, who will become executive chairman of EQRx’s board of directors.
EQRx has raised $800 million from investors and it employs about 200 people. The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.
