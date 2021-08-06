Exxon suspended from climate alliance after lobbying scandal

Exxon Mobil Corp. was suspended from the Climate Leadership Council, a centrist research and advocacy group that unites conservation groups and some of the world’s biggest corporations in forming policies to tackle climate change.

The move comes just weeks after an Exxon lobbyist was secretly recorded by Greenpeace saying some of the company’s key climate commitments were disingenuous. The group’s founding members include BP, ConocoPhillips, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, and Conservation International.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to suspend ExxonMobil’s membership in both the Council and Americans for Carbon Dividends, our advocacy arm,” Chief Executive Officer Greg Bertelsen said in a statement on Friday.