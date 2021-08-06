Global COVID-19 deaths estimated to reach 5.3 million by December

(Bloomberg) -- The world will see 5.3 million reported deaths and 12 million excess fatalities by December as the Delta variant drives a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

The US-based institute expects deaths to peak at the beginning of September then slowly decline afterward, it said in a report published Friday. The IHME’s forecasts distinguish between officially reported COVID-19 deaths and excess deaths attributed to the illness including unreported fatalities.

There have been almost 4.3 million deaths from COVID-19 globally since the start of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.