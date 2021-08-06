The job market was hot in July. Will it stay that way?

It was the second consecutive month of supercharged job growth — June’s increase was revised upward to 938,000 — and underscored that the economy continued to gain momentum in the first part of summer.

Employers added 943,000 jobs in July, 40 percent of them in the leisure and hospitality sector, with restaurants and bars leading the way. The unemployment rate fell to 5.4 percent, a decline of 0.5 percentage points and the lowest it’s been since COVID became a household word.

“I have yet to find a blemish in this jobs report,” Harvard economist Jason Furman tweeted shortly after the Labor Department released the July data.

But it’s important to note that the data was collected before it became clear that the Delta variant could undermine that progress. In the past several weeks, as attention turned to breakthrough infections and the ability of vaccinated people to pass on the virus, mask mandates have been instituted and employers have once again pushed back the timing of returning their workers to the office.

It’s too soon to tell just how meaningfully the variant will impact consumer spending, which drives about two-thirds of the economy, or hiring. For now, however, most economists don’t see a major disruption ahead.

“We expect the direct impact of the Delta variant on the US economy to consist mainly of a delay in the final steps of reopening, rather than a major reversal,” Goldman Sachs said in a research report on Thursday.

Stocks inched up in mid-morning trading, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.29 percent.

As Furman, a former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, pointed out, there’s lots of good news in the data. In addition to the swelling payrolls and shrinking unemployment rate, weekly wage growth was solid, an overall gain of 4.6 percent from last year and 10 percent for leisure and hospitality workers. The number of people out of work for more than 27 weeks fell by more than half a million.

There are a few caveats.

The labor force participation rate — the percentage of people over 16 years old who are working or looking for a job — hasn’t budged much since falling during the pandemic. It stood at 61.7 percent last month, 1.6 percentage points below February 2020.

And overall job growth in July was pumped up by a quirk in the numbers for the local government and private education sector, which accounted for more than a quarter of last month’s increase on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The Labor Department said that staffing fluctuations in education due to the pandemic “have distorted the normal seasonal buildup and layoff patterns, likely contributing to the job gains in July.” In other words, because schools had fewer workers earlier in the year because of COVID, they had fewer layoffs at the end of the school year, and that mucked up its attempts at smoothing out seasonal swings.

Since February 2020, employment is down by 205,000 in local government education and 207,000 in private education.









