Virgin Galactic jumps after unveiling new $450,000 ticket price

Inflation isn’t just climbing here on Earth. Virgin Galactic has resumed ticket sales for trips to space at a new price of $450,000 a ride, spurring a share rally.

Sales are restarting immediately and available tickets range from individual seats to a “full-flight buyout,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier said in a statement late Thursday as the company reported financial results. Virgin Galactic had charged $250,000 for each ticket, before halting sales while it continued work on its spacecraft.