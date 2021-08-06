Bluebikes to offer free rides every Monday in August

On these “Mindful Mondays,” riders need to use the Bluebikes app to get an “Adventure Pass” using that week’s unique code. After that, they’re free to take an unlimited number of two-hour rides for a 24-hour period.

Beginning Aug. 9, Bluebikes, a public bike-sharing program, will offer free rides for the four remaining Mondays in August in honor of National Wellness Month, redeemable at any of its nearly 400 stations in the metro Boston area.

A free, meditative bike ride will soon just be a tap away.

The code is “BlueCrossMindful0809″ on Aug. 9, “BlueCrossMindful0816″ on Aug. 16, “BlueCrossMindful0823″ on Aug. 23, and “BlueCrossMindful0830″ on Aug. 30.

These free rides are sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the title sponsor of Bluebikes.

“As we continue to feel the impact of COVID-19, many of us can benefit from mindfulness and finding some quiet time to stay present in the moment,” Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to use our Bluebikes sponsorship to provide residents the opportunity to get outside, exercise or simply clear their minds during a month that is focused on self care and whole-body wellness.”

Bluebikes — formerly Hubway — recently celebrated its tenth anniversary of offering Bostonians an athletic alternative to the T or Uber. Blue Cross, the Boston-based health plan, began its six-year title sponsorship deal with the bike-sharing company in 2018.

