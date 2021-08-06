Elizabeth Banks launches podcast centering on sex education

Topics range from how to approach the “sex talk” with your children to the difference between body positivity and body neutrality to Banks’s first sexual experience.

In the six-episode podcast available only on Amazon’s audio platform Audible, Banks, a Pittsfield native, interviews sex therapists, activists, and her own mother to get to the root of the female experience. Celebrity guests, such as Laverne Cox and Jameela Jamil, also dot the roster.

Hollywood powerhouse Elizabeth Banks debuted a new podcast, “ My Body, My Podcast ,” July 29, diving into frank conversations about the thorny world of sex education, including the gender binary, body image issues, and sexual shame.

“This is the most personal thing I’ve ever done in my life,” said Banks, 47, in an interview on “CBS This Morning.” “I did it with the intention of sort of improving conversation around all of these things with my friends, my family, myself.”

In the first episode of the podcast, centering around bodies, Banks discusses recently spending “hundreds of dollars” on non-returnable bathing suits, only to result in “depression and self-loathing” and an urge to “hate myself or starve myself or hide myself.” She also explores a story from her early years in the industry, when a talent agent asked if she would consider getting breast implants.

“I believe that sex education is a lifelong pursuit, and when it’s done well, I think that it has the power to transform lives, as well as society itself,” she said in a behind-the-scenes video posted to Audible. “We don’t talk about it as an integral part of our humanity, as something that’s necessary to building connections and having intimacy with our fellow humans, and this podcast is essentially my continuing education.”

Parenting two young sons, Banks said, was one inspiration for starting the podcast.

“I felt like I didn’t have the tools to talk to them about these exact things,” she said on CBS. “How to think about sex, our bodies, and our sexuality as part of our holistic humanity, and not something to be siloed off and only talked about in secret and in the shadows.”

Banks wrote, directed, produced, and acted in 2019′s “Charlie’s Angels,” and is also known for her work in “The Hunger Games” and “Pitch Perfect” franchises. She is currently in Dublin directing the film “Cocaine Bear,” she said on CBS.

