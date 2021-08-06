Setting rules for a postponed wedding

Q. My fiance and I were supposed to get married in October of last year, but postponed to this October due to COVID. We’re finally moving forward with planning, including my parents finally meeting his dad and stepmom at my bridal shower coming up.

I recently found out that his dad has decided not to get vaccinated. My parents are being super careful and don’t have anyone in their friends or family that is unvaccinated. They have family members that are elderly and vaccinated but have cancer, so I felt like I had to disclose this to my parents since I knew. They are still willing to meet his parents, but don’t want to hang out or be in close proximity to them. I know that my parents will be judging my fiance’s parents and vice versa, and it’s making me want to not have them meet, in hopes that his dad gets vaccinated by the wedding. His dad knows how hard the last year was and now that it’s literally in his control to ensure that we can carry on with our wedding as safely as possible this year he’s refusing to do so, and I’m taking it personally. How should I handle this situation? Do I confront his dad about how uncomfortable I am?

TAKING IT PERSONALLY

A. I imagine we’re going to keep getting a lot of these letters. I won’t run them all, but I do think we should talk about how to set boundaries as partners when it comes to unvaccinated people.

1. You need to work with your fiance to come up with a plan. You’re getting married, so this isn’t just about you and your parents. This is a chance for you and your partner to do this as a team. What are the rules? Should your father-in-law be masked at all events? Should he be invited at all? Be clear about your own comfort level, and do this together.

2. If someone can be vaccinated and chooses not to be, or if they show disregard for the health of the people around them, you don’t have to invite them to things. That’s it. That’s the rule I’ve set for myself, at least. There is so much we can’t control right now. We have to do what we can to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. It doesn’t have to be a fight with your father-in-law, it can just be a stated rule. Show us proof of vaccination and you’ll be welcome. The end.

3. Your gut is telling you that the parents shouldn’t meet until everyone can feel physically safe with each other. My gut agrees. Maybe the bridal shower should work differently than planned. I don’t see a reason to set everyone up for failure. If your parents don’t want to share the in-laws’ company, plan something separate for the people who won’t do what’s necessary.

But let me go back to Point 1 and remind you that this isn’t all on you. Your fiance is your teammate in this, and you barely mentioned him in this letter. No matter what you both decide, follow through together.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

There’s nothing wrong with you and your fiance having a conversation with his parents about this. But I would back away from “confronting” him. I don’t know what the right answer is going to be for you and your family, but you need to be cautious or this will set the tone for your relationship with his parents and family for the rest of your marriage. And it could even shorten that time or end up helping to destroy your relationship. And you mention nothing about what your fiance thinks about this. This can’t be only about you.

CRUCIFIEDZEOFF





Your fiance should be taking the lead on this. He’s the one who’s in the best position to be very firm with his father. If he refuses to do that, then you need to have a serious discussion with him about why he won’t.

OBSERVERATLARGE





Worst case: Set up a video camera and feed it to an adjacent room — he can watch from there.

GDCATCH





It’s your wedding. It’s your rules. Don’t let the misfits take charge of your life.

BIGSIGH





I think there should be social consequences for people who just don’t want to be vaccinated for whatever moronic reason. However, I also don’t think you can just refuse to invite him to the wedding and still have a happy, peaceful relationship with your fiance’s family later down the road. That’s a difficult position to be in and I sympathize with you since I also have relatives who refuse to be vaccinated.

JUNGKOOK





Vaccination has become such a heavily politicized issue that you are unlikely to change anyone’s opinion about it. In the context of your relationship with your fiance, the most important thing is that you and he come to an agreement about how to handle the issue and that you are both clear in communicating your expectations to your families.

TERMINATER5





As Meredith said, you and your fiance are a team and should figure out together how to handle this. Your fiance should be the “team lead” since it is his father. If there are difficult conversions to have with Dad, he should be the spokesperson. Lots of issues here with the health of many people potentially being impacted. I seriously doubt that your father-in-law will take the vaccine, so, whatever plan you make, assume he will remain unvaccinated. Sorry you have this issue as part of your wedding.

FREEADVICEFORYOU





Save the money and elope! Have a kick-ass party sometime in 2022 to celebrate.

THENURSE

