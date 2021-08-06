Sunshine on my shoulders, or anywhere else, makes me nervous

If this latest suspicious mark proves malignant, it will be my seventh skin cancer. Occasionally, I lose count and have to take inventory ― face, bicep, forearm, chest, hip, hand. The last one, a squamous cell, is still healing. The scar stands out like a gentle ridge on a raised-relief map. It’s a souvenir of Mohs surgery , during which a layer of tissue is excised and examined under a microscope, a process repeated until all the nasty cells are evicted. Afterward, the opening is cauterized and stitched. There’s nothing quite like the smell of your own singed flesh.

I’m nearly certain the spot on my forearm is cancerous. It’s sesame-seed small, but I can’t stop obsessing. Is it turning a menacing shade of red? Becoming jagged around the edges? Spreading like . . . cancer? I’ve been this way for days. Closer to 15 years, actually ― since I was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma for the first time. What I thought was a blemish turned out to be a tiny tumor burrowed into my face.

I’ve stopped counting my precancerous lesions, but 100 would be a fair guess. Each one has been zapped with liquid nitrogen, momentary stings with long-lasting benefits. So far, I’ve been spared from the most serious form of skin-related carcinomas ― melanoma. But I check many of the boxes on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of risk factors, including light skin that easily burns, blue eyes, blond hair, and a “personal history of skin cancer.”

This is why I have such a complicated relationship with summer. Sunshine may be the “best disinfectant,” and a “sunny disposition” helps brighten a partly cloudy world, but that superheated star 94.5 million miles away is also the enemy. (Please, no hate messages from the Vitamin D lobby.) Ultraviolet rays and tanning devices are the primary causes of skin carcinomas, and there are a lot of them. About 4.3 million people in the United States receive treatment for basal cell and squamous cancers every year. One in five Americans who live to age 70 have been affected by the disease. About 106,000 new melanomas are expected to be diagnosed in 2021, according to the American Cancer Society. The good news: Most patients recover. Melanoma can be deadly ― nearly 7,200 fatal cases are projected in the US this year ― but the overall survival rate tops 90 percent.

Fending off the sun is a cinch in the gray stew of winter. Come April and May, it becomes a part-time job for some of us. The litany of preventive measures is daunting. They include dodging the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daylight saving time, wearing clothing that covers arms and legs, hiding behind wraparound sunglasses, and topping off this stifling get-up with a wide-brimmed hat. And, of course, you’ll need gobs of sunscreen. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends a shot glass-size amount with a sun protection factor of at least 30, applied 15 minutes before going outdoors. If you get wet or sweat, start over.

Sometimes I think it would be easier to make like a vampire between June and October, closed up in some SPF coffin. Yet, like most people, I am drawn to the sun and its rejuvenating effects, especially in this summer of record rainfall. It makes us feel better, mentally and physically. “There are data that show that when you get UV exposure, you actually release chemicals in your body that are the same as doing drugs,” says Dr. Elizabeth Buchbinder, an oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute who specializes in melanoma. “You become addicted to it because your body craves those chemicals.” But, as with drugs, she adds, the endgame can be deadly. “I have lost patients in their 20s to skin cancer as a result of them not taking it seriously enough.”

Beyond genetics, I blame my history of lesions on growing up in a suburb north of Boston in the 1960s and ’70s, a time when a healthy choice meant skipping the second bowl of Lucky Charms. We whistled past ticks and mosquitos in the woods, careened down streets helmet-less on Schwinn Sting-Rays, and swung high from chintzy ropes over saw-toothed rocks. The sun was not a hazard — quite the opposite. I remember a mom with skin like beef jerky anointing me the sickliest specimen on our street. “You look so unhealthy,” she declared before an evenly-tanned jury of my preteen peers. “Take your shirt off, get some sun.” I tried, but a day at the beach meant agony at night and peeling skin within days. Still, I persevered, slathering myself with lotions and oils that made me reek like a piña colada past its shelf life. Tropical Blend promised a “savage tan.” Sea & Ski’s “unique sun filter” allowed “way more dark tanning rays than the nearest competitor.” (“Way more” being a science-vetted, technical term.) A Coppertone ad featuring Sharon Tate promoted “protection from dry skin,” if not UV rays. None of these potions worked for me, so I fried myself under a sunlamp that must have violated Geneva Convention rules against torture.

Later, in my 30s, I finally achieved the coveted “base tan,” which I was told would prevent burning. The truth is, all sun exposure is fraught, and some of my skin cancers in adulthood probably stemmed from ignorant and reckless behaviors of decades ago. Corrupted cells can lie in wait for years before they go into war mode. As the saying goes, the damage has been done.

In the two weeks since I started writing this, the spot on my forearm has held steady in shape, size, and hue. My alert level has gone from code red to yellow. But one false positive doesn’t lessen the need for vigilance. I know the markers of my past indiscretions lurk beneath the surface, and that no matter what precautions I take today, the sun also rises tomorrow.

Mark Pothier is an editor for The Boston Globe. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.