5 men arrested in Rockland sex trafficking sting

Five Massachusetts men were arraigned Friday on human trafficking charges after they allegedly arranged to meet at a Rockland hotel with an undercover police officer who posed as a sex worker as part of an online sting operation, officials said.
Brian Dick, 49 of Abington; James Bi, 35, of Wakefield; Brendan Garafalo, 26, of Lakeville; Viet Hung Nguyen, 46, of Brockton; and Eric VanRiper, 38, of Pembroke appeared in Hingham District Court, according to a statement from the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.
Each pleaded not guilty to a single charge of trafficking a person for sexual servitude and was released on personal recognizance, according to the statement.
Investigators from State Police, Rockland police, and other law enforcement agencies launched the sting Thursday night by posting an advertisement online for commercial sex work as part of an effort “to reduce the demand of commercial sexual exploitation occurring in Plymouth County,” according to the statement.
Between 8 p.m. and midnight Thursday, Dick, Bi, Garafalo, Nguyen, and VanRiper each separately called a phone number included in the ad and arranged to meet and exchange sex for money, according to the district attorney’s office.
The men were told to go to a specific room at a Rockland hotel, where they were arrested.
Each is due back in court on Sept. 15.
