5 men arrested in Rockland sex trafficking sting

Five Massachusetts men were arraigned Friday on human trafficking charges after they allegedly arranged to meet at a Rockland hotel with an undercover police officer who posed as a sex worker as part of an online sting operation, officials said.

Brian Dick, 49 of Abington; James Bi, 35, of Wakefield; Brendan Garafalo, 26, of Lakeville; Viet Hung Nguyen, 46, of Brockton; and Eric VanRiper, 38, of Pembroke appeared in Hingham District Court, according to a statement from the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Each pleaded not guilty to a single charge of trafficking a person for sexual servitude and was released on personal recognizance, according to the statement.