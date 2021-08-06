Boston residents who visited Provincetown amid outbreak no longer need to isolate

“As of August 5th, Boston residents who have traveled to or will travel to Provincetown after July 17th will no longer be asked to get tested or self-isolate regardless of symptoms or vaccination status,” the BPHC wrote in a statement.

The commission had urged all Boston residents who visited the town between July 1 and July 17 to isolate, regardless of vaccination status.

Boston residents who visited Provincetown amid the COVID-19 cluster that infected around 900 people no longer need to self-isolate, the Boston Public Health Commission said Friday.

Officials have traced 140 cases from the cluster to Boston residents. One resident that was infected was hospitalized, but has since been released, according to the BPHC

The new guidance comes as COVID-19 indicators out of Provincetown continue to trend down.

The number of active cases among residents there dropped to 37 Friday, down from 49 on Thursday, Town Manager Alex Morse wrote on Facebook. Officials believe there was around 900 cases linked to the cluster, including 253 Provincetown residents.

“The number of people recovering each day exceeds the number of new cases being added. We are optimistic this will continue,” he wrote.

An indoor mask mandate is in place in Provincetown until at least August 21, according to Morse.

Most of the people infected in the cluster were fully vaccinated, and most infections were from the Delta variant.









