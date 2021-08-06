Chelsea man allegedly injures trooper in drunken Lowell crash

The trooper, who is also 25, was parked at the scene of a crash on Interstate 495 north in Lowell at 11:49 p.m. Thursday when the man, John Cerrato, of Chelsea, allegedly drove his 2007 Honda Accord into the back of the cruiser, State Police said in a statement.

The trooper sustained “a minor injury” in the crash. He was treated at Lowell General Hospital and released, according to the statement. The back of his police cruiser also suffered minor damage.

Cerrato was arrested at the scene after police determined he was intoxicated, the statement said.

He was set to be arraigned in Lowell District Court Friday morning.

Cerrato is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, speeding, and a marked lanes violation.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.